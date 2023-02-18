Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The ports in Dundee and Fife are set for a bumper year of cruise traffic.

Dundee will welcome 14 cruise visits in 2023 – compared to just four in 2022 – while a total of 35 cruises are set to dock in southern Fife.

Overall it represents a 50% rise in cruises visiting the ports in Dundee, Rosyth and Edinburgh – which are all run by Forth Ports.

Passengers will be able to take in destinations including Scandinavia, Germany and Spain as well as a range of ports across the UK.

The cruises are running between May and September.

While most of the trips are open for normal holidaymakers, some of them are thought to have been chartered by private groups.

Among the luxury liners coming to Dundee is Ambition – which has reported strong interest for its maiden voyage from the city.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers expected

Rob Mason, head of cruise at Forth Ports, said: “It is brilliant to see the cruise industry return so strongly and continue to grow this year.

“Since the restart of the industry last year we have been working hard with the city, destination partners and the wider cruise industry to meet all of the industries challenges and deliver another success cruise season.

“We know that there are significant economic benefits to the country as hundreds of thousands of passengers visit our cities and we look forward to welcoming them this year.”

Full list of Dundee and Rosyth cruises and destinations

Dundee

May 13: Ambition travelling round France and Spain

and May 27: Ambition travelling round France and Spain

and May 30: Artania travelling round the United Kingdom

June 4: Ambition travelling round Iceland

June 18: Ambition travelling through Norway

June 25: Sea Cloud Spirit travelling round the British Isles

June 30: Ambition travelling the Scottish Islands and Faroes

and July 5: Gann (itinerary not confirmed)

July 29: Azamara Journey travelling the British Isles

August 6: Vasco da Gama travelling round the British Isles

August 24: Renaissance travelling round the United Kingdom

August 26: Riviera travelling from London to Copenhagen

September 18: Vasco da Gama travelling round the British Isles

September 28: World Traveller travelling from Edinburgh to Dublin

Rosyth

May 10: Hamburg (itinerary not confirmed)

May 16: Seabourn Ovation travelling through the British Isles and Iceland

and May 20: Le Dumont-d’Urville (itinerary not confirmed)

June 2: Balmoral travelling through Sweden

June 12: Le Champlain travelling round Shetland, Orkney and Hebrides

June 15: Balmoral travelling round Scotland

June 22: Balmoral travelling round Germany

June 24: Hamburg travelling round the British Isles

June 26: Le Champlain travelling round Scandinavia

July 1: Le Dumont-d’Urville (itinerary not confirmed)

July 2: Balmoral travelling round Spain and Portugal

and July 19: Balmoral travelling round Norway

August 3: Balmoral travelling round the Norwegian Fjords

August 8: Balmoral travelling round the Norwegian Fjords

August 13: Viking Jupiter travelling the British Isles

August 16: Balmoral travelling round Scandinavia

August 19: Ocean Majesty travelling England , Ireland and Scotland

, and August 25: Balmoral travelling to Newcastle

August 30: Le Champlain travelling from Oslo to Rosyth

to Rosyth September 2: Viking Jupiter travelling from London to Bergen

September 13: Le Champlain (itinerary not confirmed)