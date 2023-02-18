Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist season

By Amie Flett
February 18 2023, 9.00am Updated: February 18 2023, 9.46am
A Cruise ship in Dundee
The Vasco da Gama cruise ship docked in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The ports in Dundee and Fife are set for a bumper year of cruise traffic.

Dundee will welcome 14 cruise visits in 2023 – compared to just four in 2022 – while a total of 35 cruises are set to dock in southern Fife.

Overall it represents a 50% rise in cruises visiting the ports in Dundee, Rosyth and Edinburgh – which are all run by Forth Ports.

Passengers will be able to take in destinations including Scandinavia, Germany and Spain as well as a range of ports across the UK.

The Blue Lagoon in Iceland, one of the many destinations of this year’s cruises. Image: Shutterstock

The cruises are running between May and September.

While most of the trips are open for normal holidaymakers, some of them are thought to have been chartered by private groups.

Among the luxury liners coming to Dundee is Ambition – which has reported strong interest for its maiden voyage from the city.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers expected

Rob Mason, head of cruise at Forth Ports, said: “It is brilliant to see the cruise industry return so strongly and continue to grow this year.

“Since the restart of the industry last year we have been working hard with the city, destination partners and the wider cruise industry to meet all of the industries challenges and deliver another success cruise season.

“We know that there are significant economic benefits to the country as hundreds of thousands of passengers visit our cities and we look forward to welcoming them this year.”

Full list of Dundee and Rosyth cruises and destinations

Dundee

  • May 13: Ambition travelling round France and Spain
  • May 27: Ambition travelling round France and Spain
  • May 30: Artania travelling round the United Kingdom
  • June 4: Ambition travelling round Iceland
  • June 18: Ambition travelling through Norway
Ambition
Ambition cruise ship will visit Dundee several times. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
  • June 25: Sea Cloud Spirit travelling round the British Isles
  • June 30: Ambition travelling the Scottish Islands and Faroes
  • July 5: Gann (itinerary not confirmed)
  • July 29: Azamara Journey travelling the British Isles
  • August 6: Vasco da Gama travelling round the British Isles
Azamara Journey. Image: Fraser Gray/Shutterstock
  • August 24: Renaissance travelling round the United Kingdom
  • August 26: Riviera travelling from London to Copenhagen
  • September 18: Vasco da Gama travelling round the British Isles
  • September 28: World Traveller travelling from Edinburgh to Dublin

Rosyth

  • May 10: Hamburg (itinerary not confirmed)
  • May 16: Seabourn Ovation travelling through the British Isles and Iceland
  • May 20: Le Dumont-d’Urville (itinerary not confirmed)
  • June 2: Balmoral travelling through Sweden
  • June 12: Le Champlain travelling round Shetland, Orkney and Hebrides
Orkney, one of the destinations from Rosyth. Image: Shutterstock.
  • June 15: Balmoral travelling round Scotland
  • June 22: Balmoral travelling round Germany
  • June 24: Hamburg travelling round the British Isles
  • June 26: Le Champlain travelling round Scandinavia
  • July 1: Le Dumont-d’Urville (itinerary not confirmed)
Le Dumont D’Urville will make a private visit to the Fife port. Image: Fraser Gray/Shutterstock
  • July 2: Balmoral travelling round Spain and Portugal
  • July 19: Balmoral travelling round Norway
  • August 3: Balmoral travelling round the Norwegian Fjords
  • August 8: Balmoral travelling round the Norwegian Fjords
  • August 13: Viking Jupiter travelling the British Isles
Norwegian Fjords. Image: Shutterstock
  • August 16:  Balmoral travelling round Scandinavia
  • August 19: Ocean Majesty travelling England, Ireland and Scotland
  • August 25: Balmoral travelling to Newcastle
  • August 30: Le Champlain travelling from Oslo to Rosyth
  • September 2: Viking Jupiter travelling from London to Bergen
  • September 13:  Le Champlain (itinerary not confirmed)

