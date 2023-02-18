Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Popular retired Carnoustie firefighter, Mike Berger, has died aged 64.

The former retained firefighter, who also worked as a plumber for McAndrew of Carnoustie, played for town’s High School FPs rugby team.

Raised in Carnoustie

Michael John Berger was born in Arbroath on July 4 1958 to Nellie Berger from Monifieth, and her Polish husband Zigmund.

The couple had two children, Michael – known as Mike – and his sister, Christine. The children were brought up in Carnoustie where Mike attended Kinloch Primary School then Carnoustie High.

Mike was always more sporty than academic, favouring rugby over football though he did support Dundee United and Liverpool FC.

After school he secured an apprenticeship with McAndrew the plumber, also in Carnoustie.

He was 17 when he started his training and stayed for 25 years until the owner retired.

Afterwards he moved onto Rock, Dundee, before joining East Coast Combustion as a plumbing and heating engineer.

In the 1970s and 1980s he played rugby for Carnoustie High School FP but would switch to golf in later years.

Love and marriage

In 1997 Mike met Sue Hurley. She worked in Carnoustie golf club shop and whenever Mike popped in they would chat, forming a friendship.

Romance blossomed when Mike offered to help Sue drive her daughter up and down to hospital in Glasgow. The couple married in 2002 in Arbroath registrar’s office.

As their family grew the couple enjoyed trips abroad with their grandchildren, with rollercoaster-loving Mike relishing his holidays to Florida.

Carnoustie Fire Station

For almost 30 years Mike was a volunteer firefighter in Carnoustie.

“It suited Mike to do that because he was always the first to help anyone who needed it. He was really outgoing and loved to serve his community,” said Sue.

Robin Marshall went to school with Mike and also served with him as a retained firefighter.

He said: “Mike was one of our leading firefighters. He and I also went subaqua diving together on the west coast.

“We trained through the fire service and have a lot of happy memories together. So good, in fact, we never stopped to take pictures. He was just the loveliest guy.”

Health battle

Following a nine-month hospital stay Mike died on January 31. An escalation in issues relating to diabetes led to 23 operations to remove gangrenous tissue from his body.

“He suffered so much. It says a lot about the type of man he was to keep fighting on.

“But he was in a great deal of pain mentally and physically by the end,” said Sue, who thanked the staff of Ward 10 at Ninewells for making sure Mike was comfortable.

“Every day for those last two weeks we would say goodbye to one another in the afternoon, in case it was the last time.

“My husband was someone who liked to look after everyone else. It was really hard for him to go through so much.”

Celebrating Mike

A celebration of Mike’s life took place at Park Grove Crematorium. A Coldplay song chosen by his granddaughter Pheona was played. Highland Cathedral and Flower of Scotland were also included.

His coffin was carried by his now-retired former Carnoustie Fire Station colleagues.

Mike is survived by his wife Sue, step-daughter Lorraine and his sister Christine. He was also a proud granda to Pheona and Sean, and a friend to many in Carnoustie.

Sue added: “He’s a big miss. Even our cat, Skittles, can’t seem to settle. I miss him a lot.”