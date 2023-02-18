Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64

By Lindsay Bruce
February 18 2023, 9.00am Updated: February 18 2023, 9.46am
Mike Berger, former firefighter from Carnoustie, who also served the town as a plumber.
Mike Berger, former firefighter from Carnoustie, who also served the town as a plumber.

Popular retired Carnoustie firefighter, Mike Berger, has died aged 64.

The former retained firefighter, who also worked as a plumber for McAndrew of Carnoustie, played for town’s High School FPs rugby team.

Raised in Carnoustie

Michael John Berger was born in Arbroath on July 4 1958 to Nellie Berger from Monifieth, and her Polish husband Zigmund.

The couple had two children, Michael – known as Mike – and his sister, Christine. The children were brought up in Carnoustie where Mike attended Kinloch Primary School then Carnoustie High.

Mike was always more sporty than academic, favouring rugby over football though he did support Dundee United and Liverpool FC.

Popular Carnoustie man, former fire fighter, Mike Berger.

After school he secured an apprenticeship with McAndrew the plumber, also in Carnoustie.

He was 17 when he started his training and stayed for 25 years until the owner retired.

Afterwards he moved onto Rock, Dundee, before joining East Coast Combustion as a plumbing and heating engineer.

In the 1970s and 1980s he played rugby for Carnoustie High School FP but would switch to golf in later years.

Love and marriage

In 1997 Mike met Sue Hurley. She worked in Carnoustie golf club shop and whenever Mike popped in they would chat, forming a friendship.

In happier times, Carnoustie’s Mike Berger, who previously worked for McAndrew Plumbing.

Romance blossomed when Mike offered to help Sue drive her daughter up and down to hospital in Glasgow. The couple married in 2002 in Arbroath registrar’s office.

As their family grew the couple enjoyed trips abroad with their grandchildren, with rollercoaster-loving Mike relishing his holidays to Florida.

Carnoustie Fire Station

For almost 30 years Mike was a volunteer firefighter in Carnoustie.

“It suited Mike to do that because he was always the first to help anyone who needed it. He was really outgoing and loved to serve his community,” said Sue.

Robin Marshall went to school with Mike and also served with him as a retained firefighter.

He said: “Mike was one of our leading firefighters. He and I also went subaqua diving together on the west coast.

“We trained through the fire service and have a lot of happy memories together. So good, in fact, we never stopped to take pictures. He was just the loveliest guy.”

Health battle

Following a nine-month hospital stay Mike died on January 31. An escalation in issues relating to diabetes led to 23 operations to remove gangrenous tissue from his body.

“He suffered so much. It says a lot about the type of man he was to keep fighting on.

“But he was in a great deal of pain mentally and physically by the end,” said Sue, who thanked the staff of Ward 10 at Ninewells for making sure Mike was comfortable.

Grandad, husband and friend to many, Mike Berger of Carnoustie.

“Every day for those last two weeks we would say goodbye to one another in the afternoon, in case it was the last time.

“My husband was someone who liked to look after everyone else. It was really hard for him to go through so much.”

Celebrating Mike

A celebration of Mike’s life took place at Park Grove Crematorium. A Coldplay song chosen by his granddaughter Pheona was played. Highland Cathedral and Flower of Scotland were also included.

His coffin was carried by his now-retired former Carnoustie Fire Station colleagues.

Mike is survived by his wife Sue, step-daughter Lorraine and his sister Christine. He was also a proud granda to Pheona and Sean, and a friend to many in Carnoustie.

Sue added: “He’s a big miss. Even our cat, Skittles, can’t seem to settle. I miss him a lot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

Former Edzell hotelier Bobby Craik has died.
Bobby Craik: Former Edzell hotel proprietor and champion curler dies
Cath Coffey in 1952 aged 26 and in 2022 aged 96.
Obituary: Catherine Coffey, 96, taught at St Margaret's School, Dundee
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Iain Kerr, the third generation to run the Dundee business, Kerr's Dairy.
Iain Kerr, Dundee dairy boss who taught Jimmy Shand to dance, dies age 89
Helene Sturrock, founder of Letham Craft Shop in Angus.
Obituary: Helene Sturrock, founder of Letham Craft Shop in Angus
John Hampton who has died aged 64.
John Hampton: Carnoustie bowler and golfer dies aged 64
Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
Margaret Wytrazek who has died aged 97.
Margaret Wytrazek: Auchtermuchty pantomime founder dies aged 97

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented