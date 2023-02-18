Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after a busy Dundee street was closed for around two hours on Saturday following a two-car crash.

One of the cars ended up on it’s roof in the incident which happened just after 10.30am.

No-one was injured in the crash.

Eye-witness: “It looked dramatic”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called around 10.35am to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Charleston Drive, Dundee.

“No injuries were reported.

“A 53-year-old man was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An eye-witness said: “Police taped off the road and motorists had to take an alternative route.

“You could just see that there had been a crash with one car on its roof.

“It looked pretty dramatic. I hope no one is badly hurt.”