Car crashes on M90 near Kelty as youths throw items on to motorway

A police investigation is under way after a car crashed on the M90 in Fife – while youths were spotted throwing items on to the motorway.

Emergency services attended the southbound carriageway, near Kelty, on Tuesday night.

The road was blocked for about three hours.

It has not been confirmed whether any of the items directly caused the crash or damaged the car.

It comes after a separate incident in Glenrothes earlier this month, where a 14-year-old boy was charged for allegedly throwing objects from a flyover.

Sergeant Kris Robertson, from Cowdenbeath police station, said: “At around 8.15pm on Tuesday, police were called to the M90 near Kelty, following a one-vehicle crash and reports of youths throwing items on to the roadway.

“The road was cleared around 11.40pm.

Investigation continues into M90 Kelty crash

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or believes they saw the youths in the area, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from any motorists who were traveling on the M90 near Kelty and may have dashcam footage, which could assist our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 3546 of Tuesday August 29.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call 8.50pm to assist the police on the M90.

“Three appliances – two from Lochgelly and one from Kinross – were mobilised. They were returned to base a short time later, at 9.14pm.”