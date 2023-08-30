Car crashes on M90 near Kelty as youths throw items on to motorway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car crashes on M90 near Kelty as youths throw items on to motorway

Emergency services attended the southbound carriageway on Tuesday night.

By Ben MacDonald
M90 at Kelty
The M90 near Kelty. Image: Google Street View

A police investigation is under way after a car crashed on the M90 in Fife – while youths were spotted throwing items on to the motorway.

Emergency services attended the southbound carriageway, near Kelty, on Tuesday night.

The road was blocked for about three hours.

It has not been confirmed whether any of the items directly caused the crash or damaged the car.

It comes after a separate incident in Glenrothes earlier this month, where a 14-year-old boy was charged for allegedly throwing objects from a flyover.

Sergeant Kris Robertson, from Cowdenbeath police station, said: “At around 8.15pm on Tuesday, police were called to the M90 near Kelty, following a one-vehicle crash and reports of youths throwing items on to the roadway.

“The road was cleared around 11.40pm.

Investigation continues into M90 Kelty crash

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or believes they saw the youths in the area, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from any motorists who were traveling on the M90 near Kelty and may have dashcam footage, which could assist our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 3546 of Tuesday August 29.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call 8.50pm to assist the police on the M90.

“Three appliances – two from Lochgelly and one from Kinross – were mobilised. They were returned to base a short time later, at 9.14pm.”

