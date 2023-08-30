Cedar-built home nestled in the woods brings touch of North America to Perthshire

A cedar-built home nestled in the woods in Perthshire has gone on the market.

The property, near Blairgowrie, dates from the 1930s and was built to a Canadian design and with wood from North America.

The four-bedroom home, which is packed with character, is in the sought-after Rosemount area.

It has been placed up for sale at offers over £495,000.

Downstairs features a large drawing room with an open fireplace and a bay window.

The generously sized kitchen has an Aga oven – with plenty of room for cooking – along with fitted cupboards, a breakfast bar and French windows.

There is also plenty of space for guests with the large dining room, which also functions as a sitting room.

After climbing the pitch pine staircase, you are greeted with the four bedrooms on the upper level.

Bedroom one features an en-suite bathroom and the other three are all double-sized rooms which have access to two shower rooms.

The property is set in three acres of woodland garden which features heathery grassland interspersed with paths and trees – offering plenty of privacy.

It also has a double garage and a driveway edged with mature beech hedging leading to the property’s entrance.

The property also has a utility room, laundry room and garden store.

The house is listed with Savills for offers over £495,000.

