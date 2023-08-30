Cedar-built home nestled in the woods brings touch of North America to Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cedar-built home nestled in the woods brings touch of North America to Perthshire

The 1930s Blairgowrie property is on the market for offers over £495,000.

By Kieran Webster
A view of Cruivie in Blairgowrie
The Blairgowrie house was built with Canadian cedar. Image: Savills

A cedar-built home nestled in the woods in Perthshire has gone on the market.

The property, near Blairgowrie, dates from the 1930s and was built to a Canadian design and with wood from North America.

The four-bedroom home, which is packed with character, is in the sought-after Rosemount area.

It has been placed up for sale at offers over £495,000.

The entrance hall, which features a wooden staircase to the upper floor
The entrance hall. Image: Savills
The drawing room which features a bay window
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The kitchen features an Aga oven
A large kitchen with an Aga oven is one of the property’s biggest selling points. Image: Savills

Downstairs features a large drawing room with an open fireplace and a bay window.

The generously sized kitchen has an Aga oven – with plenty of room for cooking – along with fitted cupboards, a breakfast bar and French windows.

There is also plenty of space for guests with the large dining room, which also functions as a sitting room.

The dinning room
The large dining room is perfect for guests. Image: Savills
The upstairs landing
Upstairs features the property’s four bedrooms. Image: Savills
Bedroom one, which features an en-suite.
Bedroom one has an en-suite. Image: Savills

After climbing the pitch pine staircase, you are greeted with the four bedrooms on the upper level.

Bedroom one features an en-suite bathroom and the other three are all double-sized rooms which have access to two shower rooms.

Bedroom two is a double bedroom
As well as a master, the house has three other double bedrooms. Image: Savills
Bedrooms one's en-suite
Bedroom one’s en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills
The views from upstairs
The views from the upstairs of the property. Image: Savills

The property is set in three acres of woodland garden which features heathery grassland interspersed with paths and trees – offering plenty of privacy.

It also has a double garage and a driveway edged with mature beech hedging leading to the property’s entrance.

The property also has a utility room, laundry room and garden store.

Cruivie is set about in woodland
The property is set in woodland. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the property.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Savills

The house is listed with Savills for offers over £495,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a huge yellow mansion has also gone on the market in Dunkeld for offers over £700,000.

