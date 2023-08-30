Blairgowrie pool set to reopen after technical failure

A Perthshire pool is set to reopen after suffering an unforeseen technical issue on Monday.

The swimming pool at Live Active Blairgowrie is currently shut due to an issue with the plant room.

Swimming lessons have been cancelled due to the closure, however, the rest of the facilities are open as usual.

Live Active Leisure confirmed the pool will reopen on Thursday.

Swimming lessons cancelled due to pool closure

A spokesperson said: “The swimming pool at Live Active Blairgowrie is currently closed due to an unforeseen technical issue.

“Unfortunately, our swimming lessons were also affected by this closure.

“However, the gym, fitness classes and sports halls remain open.

“The pool is due to reopen on Thursday, August 31.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and appreciate their understanding.

“Customers are reminded to keep an eye on our Facebook page for further updates.”