Dundee bolster midfield options with capture of ‘physical’ Mo Sylla from Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee bolster midfield options with capture of ‘physical’ Mo Sylla from Hartlepool

The Frenchman joins Tony Docherty's Dark Blues for an undisclosed fee.

By George Cran
Mo Sylla has joined Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Mo Sylla has joined Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Tony Docherty has added to his midfield options with the capture of Mo Sylla.

The 29-year-old has signed from Hartlepool for an undisclosed fee, penning a two-year deal at Dens Park.

The midfielder has spent his career flitting between the lower leagues of French and English football.

Sylla told the Dundee club website: “I am very happy to be at Dundee and I am really looking forward to playing in the Scottish Premiership.

“I am determined to play an important role and I can’t wait to play in front of the Dundee fans.”

Dens boss Tony Docherty has been on the lookout for a new midfielder for some time and is delighted to bring in Sylla.

“Mo will bring experience to the squad, he’s played over 250 games in France and England,” Docherty said.

“He’s got a real physical presence and experience, which we’ve maybe lacked so far in the midfield area.

“As a recruitment team, we have looked far and wide to find that player who would be able to provide experience and physicality and we’ve found that in Mo.

“There was a lot of competition for him here in Scotland and in England, so we are delighted we have been able to secure his signature.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“He’s had a few training sessions with us and he looks everything we are looking for to complement the current players that we have here.”

Background

Sylla played 42 times for League Two Hartlepool United last season with the campaign ending in the disappointment of relegation to the National League.

Despite that he was standout for John Askey’s side but reportedly refused to play towards the end of that campaign.

His contract, though, was extended for a further year after the season ended.

He was signed by former Dundee boss Paul Hartley following an impressive season with Aldershot in the National League, winning their Player of the Year award.

Previously he has turned out for Oldham Athletic as well as Laval and L’Entente SSG in the French lower leagues.

More from Dundee FC

Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and Mathew Cudjoe in 'delicate dance' over possible new contract
Euan Mutale playing for Dundee FC at Brechin City FC
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon eyes up further firepower as Dundee loan striker Euan Mutale…
Dundee trio Antonio Portales, Charlie Reilly and Tyler French are nearing first-team returns.
Dundee injury update: Positive news for Antonio Portales, Tyler French and Charlie Reilly ahead…
Brian Irvine in action for Dundee at Tannadice in 1999.
Dundee league-winner Brian Irvine reveals MS diagnosis almost derailed Dens move
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - United's Ayr force and Dee heart stoppers
Tannadice and Dens Park
Extra blue badge parking for fans during Dundee football games after backlash
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty wants to see confidence on display when Dundee take on Hearts as…
Queens Park goalie Callan McKenna.
RAB DOUGLAS: Queen's Park will give Dundee United a run for their money and…
Hearts will play a key European tie against PAOK ahead of their trip to Dundee on Sunday. Image: SNS
Dundee can't expect any tiredness from Hearts says Tony Docherty despite playing FOUR times…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has accelerated the club's recruitment drive.
PODCAST: St Johnstone had to take transfer gamble and is a Mathew Cudjoe contract…

Conversation