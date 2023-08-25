Dundee bolster midfield options with capture of ‘physical’ Mo Sylla from Hartlepool

Tony Docherty has added to his midfield options with the capture of Mo Sylla.

The 29-year-old has signed from Hartlepool for an undisclosed fee, penning a two-year deal at Dens Park.

The midfielder has spent his career flitting between the lower leagues of French and English football.

Sylla told the Dundee club website: “I am very happy to be at Dundee and I am really looking forward to playing in the Scottish Premiership.

“I am determined to play an important role and I can’t wait to play in front of the Dundee fans.”

Dens boss Tony Docherty has been on the lookout for a new midfielder for some time and is delighted to bring in Sylla.

“Mo will bring experience to the squad, he’s played over 250 games in France and England,” Docherty said.

“He’s got a real physical presence and experience, which we’ve maybe lacked so far in the midfield area.

“As a recruitment team, we have looked far and wide to find that player who would be able to provide experience and physicality and we’ve found that in Mo.

“There was a lot of competition for him here in Scotland and in England, so we are delighted we have been able to secure his signature.

“He’s had a few training sessions with us and he looks everything we are looking for to complement the current players that we have here.”

Background

Sylla played 42 times for League Two Hartlepool United last season with the campaign ending in the disappointment of relegation to the National League.

Despite that he was standout for John Askey’s side but reportedly refused to play towards the end of that campaign.

His contract, though, was extended for a further year after the season ended.

He was signed by former Dundee boss Paul Hartley following an impressive season with Aldershot in the National League, winning their Player of the Year award.

Previously he has turned out for Oldham Athletic as well as Laval and L’Entente SSG in the French lower leagues.