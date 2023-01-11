Tayside mental health service ‘a long way’ from being fixed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside has “a long way to go” in fixing its mental health crisis, according to a new report published three years after a probe into failings at centres such as Dundee’s Carseview.

Health chiefs have also been put on the highest level of alert over a lack of progress in supporting dual drug and mental heath diagnoses.

The independent review group was set up by the Scottish Government to check progress since the previous probe, known as the Strang report, was published in February 2020.

It called for a radical new approach following a “breakdown of trust”.

What does the report say?

The oversight group welcomed “significant progress” made in a number of areas, including providing more clarity around roles and responsibilities for mental health and learning disability services.

However, it identified other places where progress has been “less good”.

The report states: “For example, some important areas relating to the workforce still have a long way to go, including strategic planning, staff appraisal and exit interviews.

“There is also an urgent need to improve some aspects of governance and public performance reporting as a means of developing a more open and transparent

culture and building trust among the communities of Tayside.”

Key priorities not addressed

Investigators identified a redesign of inpatient services and the need for them to be located on a single site as key priorities.

They also said they had not seen plans to address three specific areas requiring urgent attention highlighted in a previous report.

These include improving the site at Strathmartine.

The group called for bosses to address significant “delayed discharges”, a term used to describe patients kept behind despite being ready to leave.

The panel noted there had been “some activity” on improving treatment standards for individuals accessing support for drug use and mental health.

But the impact on people who need services “has been negligible in terms of scale and reach”.

Panel ‘very concerned’ about progress

The oversight group suggested community mental and substance abuse teams are not working closely enough across locations.

The panel slapped a “red” rating on the lack of progress in that area – the worst possible assessment in the report.

SNP mental health minister Kevin Stewart described the report as a “vital piece of work”.

He said: “The Scottish Government will provide additional support to colleagues across Tayside, including access to advice and support from professional advisors and senior officials in the Mental Health Directorate to sustain progress.

“With this approach, I hope this will go some way to help restoring the public’s trust and confidence in mental health service provision in Tayside.”