Tayside mental health service ‘a long way’ from being fixed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tayside mental health service ‘a long way’ from being fixed

Tayside has "a long way to go" in fixing its mental health crisis, according to a new report published three years after a probe into failings at centres such as Dundee's Carseview.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 11 2023, 12.05pm Updated: January 11 2023, 12.09pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied

Tayside has “a long way to go” in fixing its mental health crisis, according to a new report published three years after a probe into failings at centres such as Dundee’s Carseview.

Health chiefs have also been put on the highest level of alert over a lack of progress in supporting dual drug and mental heath diagnoses.

The independent review group was set up by the Scottish Government to check progress since the previous probe, known as the Strang report, was published in February 2020.

It called for a radical new approach following a “breakdown of trust”.

What does the report say?

The oversight group welcomed “significant progress” made in a number of areas, including providing more clarity around roles and responsibilities for mental health and learning disability services.

However, it identified other places where progress has been “less good”.

Carseview in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

The report states: “For example, some important areas relating to the workforce still have a long way to go, including strategic planning, staff appraisal and exit interviews.

“There is also an urgent need to improve some aspects of governance and public performance reporting as a means of developing a more open and transparent
culture and building trust among the communities of Tayside.”

Key priorities not addressed

Investigators identified a redesign of inpatient services and the need for them to be located on a single site as key priorities.

They also said they had not seen plans to address three specific areas requiring urgent attention highlighted in a previous report.

David Strang, chair of the independent inquiry into Mental Health Services in Tayside. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

These include improving the site at Strathmartine.

The group called for bosses to address significant “delayed discharges”, a term used to describe patients kept behind despite being ready to leave.

The panel noted there had been “some activity” on improving treatment standards for individuals accessing support for drug use and mental health.

But the impact on people who need services “has been negligible in terms of scale and reach”.

Panel ‘very concerned’ about progress

The oversight group suggested community mental and substance abuse teams are not working closely enough across locations.

The panel slapped a “red” rating on the lack of progress in that area – the worst possible assessment in the report.

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart is a patient at Carden Medical Centre.
SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Supplied.

SNP mental health minister Kevin Stewart described the report as a “vital piece of work”.

He said: “The Scottish Government will provide additional support to colleagues across Tayside, including access to advice and support from professional advisors and senior officials in the Mental Health Directorate to sustain progress.

“With this approach, I hope this will go some way to help restoring the public’s trust and confidence in mental health service provision in Tayside.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious
2
Lianne Bryant-Ness had been showering when the intruder entered her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway
3
The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson.
How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view
4
Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence
5
McGrath is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash
6
Graeme Dewar and Sally Hamilton leave court.
Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con
7
Steve Latto of the Criterion bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
8
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…
10
Inside the Tayport factory of textiles firm Scott & Fyfe, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’

More from The Courier

The Dundee Cats Protection centre on Foundry Lane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fears for animal welfare after permanent closure of Dundee Cats Protection centre
site of the new mental health crisis centre.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope
England captain Owen Farrell has been banned for another dangerous tackle, but may still make the Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax…
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath to return to Birmingham City. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham…
The Healthcare Environmental Services depot in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off
John Alexander at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs…
Our interactive map shows the latest Dundee Waterfront developments. Image: DC Thomson
Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife
Tonic, on the Nethergate
Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid 'troubled times'

Editor's Picks