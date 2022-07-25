Track drug and alcohol treatment waiting times in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Track drug and alcohol treatment waiting times in Scotland

By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice and Joely Santa Cruz
July 25 2022, 6.00am
People sitting in a circle receiving counselling with a data line chart in the foreground.

Dealing with addiction will always be stressful – and delays in getting help just adds to that stress.

So it is vital that, when people seek help, they can get it as quickly as possible.

It is particularly important in Scotland, and Dundee, which often tops the European charts for drugs deaths.

To help you better understand how long it might take to access drug and alcohol services we have created a series of charts that cover waiting times across Scotland.

The data on this page is sourced from the NHS Scotland open data site.

Charts will be updated when new data is available.

What is the target for drug and alcohol services waiting times in Scotland?

Holyrood, Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh

The Scottish Government set new targets in 2011.

The aim was to ensure staff from a specialist addiction service saw 90% of new referrals within three weeks.

Officials said the target was “to ensure more people recover from drug and alcohol problems so they can live longer, healthier lives, realising their potential and making a positive contribution to society and the economy”.

NHS Scotland prioritised drug and alcohol services during the pandemic and the Scottish government asked health boards to ensure service delivery maintained pre-covid level adherence to the waiting time target.

Waiting times by health board

The chart below shows the waiting times for substance misuse treatment broken down by health board.

The chart is also broken down by the type of problem the individual has been referred for.

NHS Scotland recently added the ‘”co-dependency” category.

It refers to patients who might need to access services for drugs and alcohol.

Use the dropdown to select your local area or whichever area you are interested in.

Waiting times by Scottish Alcohol and Drug Partnership

Alcohol and Drug partnerships (ADPs) bring together Scottish local authorities, health boards, the police, and relevant voluntary bodies.

They generally follow local-authority boundaries.

The chart below provides the drug and alcohol waiting times data broken down by Scottish ADP.

Use the dropdown to navigate between areas.

Waiting times in prisons

Due to the unique needs of the prison population there is separate data for substance misuse waiting times for inmates.

Data is not available at a prison level but a breakdown is provided by the ADP the prison is located in.

Use the dropdown below to select your area of interest.

Where can I get help?

If you or a loved one are struggling with drugs or alcohol, it’s important to seek help.

You can find a list of services in your area and more information on how to access them via the NHS inform website.

If you have been impacted by long waiting times and wish to share your story, please fill in the form below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

More health data

This article is part of a series that aims to make data about waiting times and pressures on the NHS more accessible and easy to understand.

You can view the rest of the series below.

Track waiting times in your area

The charts in this tracker series are automatically updated with the latest available data from Public Health Scotland. The source code for this project can be found on our data team GitHub page.

