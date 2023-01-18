Aberfeldy public toilets closed due to vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy public toilets closed due to vandalism

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 18 2023, 10.18am Updated: January 18 2023, 1.18pm
The public toilet at Taybridge Terrace next to Victoria Park, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.
The public toilet at Taybridge Terrace next to Victoria Park, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.

Perth and Kinross Council says it has had to close an Aberfeldy public toilet facility due to vandalism.

The public toilet at Taybridge Terrace next to Victoria Park has been out of service for over a week.

The council was first made aware of the damage last Monday but is unsure when the facility will be open to the public again.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the damage caused to the opening/closing mechanism of these toilets early afternoon on Monday 9 January 2023.

“These toilets are an important public facility, and we are disappointed that they have been vandalised.

“We aim to re-open them as soon as possible, however there is currently no set timescale for this as the damage is assessed and a specialist contractor is required for the repairs.”

A map of alternative Perth and Kinross public toilet facilities and comfort schemes is available online at: www.pkc.gov.uk/wcmap.

