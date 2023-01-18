Aberfeldy public toilets closed due to vandalism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth and Kinross Council says it has had to close an Aberfeldy public toilet facility due to vandalism.

The public toilet at Taybridge Terrace next to Victoria Park has been out of service for over a week.

The council was first made aware of the damage last Monday but is unsure when the facility will be open to the public again.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the damage caused to the opening/closing mechanism of these toilets early afternoon on Monday 9 January 2023.

“These toilets are an important public facility, and we are disappointed that they have been vandalised.

“We aim to re-open them as soon as possible, however there is currently no set timescale for this as the damage is assessed and a specialist contractor is required for the repairs.”

A map of alternative Perth and Kinross public toilet facilities and comfort schemes is available online at: www.pkc.gov.uk/wcmap.