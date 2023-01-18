Genetic tool launched to reduce methane emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Genetic tool launched to reduce methane emissions

By Nancy Nicolson
January 18 2023, 10.59am
CULPRIT: Dairy genetics company Semex says its new breeding tool could substantially bring down farm emissions.
CULPRIT: Dairy genetics company Semex says its new breeding tool could substantially bring down farm emissions.

A new breeding tool that could help reduce farm emissions has been unveiled by the dairy genetics company Semex.

Delegates at the International Dairy Conference in Glasgow heard that Canadian scientists spent five years analysing milk mid-infrared (MIR) spectroscopy records for 700,000 milk-recorded Holstein cows and concluded that methane emissions could be predicted and substantially reduced using genetic selection.

Semex says the trait is 23% heritable and estimates that after eight or nine generations of breeding using a new index, it could lead to a 20-30% reduction in methane production by 2050 – depending on the selection intensity.

From April, Semex will be offering a methane index on all tested females via its Elevate service to allow dairy farmers to factor in methane into their breeding policy.

Current users of Elevate will have the index added automatically, and specific genomic testing costs £30 per animal.

While the female index is exclusive to Semex, the methane index of Holstein bulls will be more widely available from any UK dairy genetics company in future.

Drew Sloan, the company’s vice-president of corporate development, said: “Right now, methane is the global enemy.

Drew Sloan

“In many countries the proverbial finger is being pointed at agriculture, specifically cattle, as a culprit. This is another tool to bring down emissions on (the) farm.”

The Canadian company’s vice-president of research and innovation Dr Michael Lohuis said: “This is really significant.  We know that genetics has a major role to play in reducing emissions because it is the main way dairy farmers can produce more outputs from fewer inputs with less emissions, but this new technology takes the contribution from genetics to the next level.”

While Mr Sloan conceded that diet plays a big role in emissions, he added: "The studies show that the high (methane) emitters stay highest and lowest emitters stay lowest under any diet over a lactation.

Diet is known to play a big part in emissions.

“So we’re very confident that benchmarking genomically we’ll be able to work with the industry –whether processors, retailers, government  – and estimate under any different circumstance eventually what’s the guideline from methane from this sort of cow.

“It will be an estimate, but it will be an accurate estimate.”

 

 

 

