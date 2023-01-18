Kirriemuir Photography Club members launch into 2023 with knockout event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirriemuir Photography Club has begun the year with its annual knockout competition.

The event attracted a bumper entry of almost 120 photographs.

Club members take on the judging, gradually whittling the number down.

Tension rose as the tally was reduced to the final 16 and Crested Tit by Jeremy Morris was declared the overall winner, ahead of Duncan Wood’s Fern study.

Jeremy also took third place with his action shot of a flying Red Squirrel and Bob Smith was fourth with a winter work picture called Being Led Astray.

The club was formed in 2015 to encourage photographers of all ages and abilities.

It meets in Northmuir Hall every second Wednesday from 7.30pm.

Upcoming events include a workshop night and a talk by award-winning Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.

And a highlight will be the print and digital image of the year competitions in March.