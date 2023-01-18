Kirriemuir Photography Club members launch into 2023 with knockout event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir Photography Club members launch into 2023 with knockout event

By Graham Brown
January 18 2023, 12.01pm
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris

Kirriemuir Photography Club has begun the year with its annual knockout competition.

The event attracted a bumper entry of almost 120 photographs.

Club members take on the judging, gradually whittling the number down.

Kirrie Photo Club knockout competition
Crested Tit. Image: Jeremy Morris

Tension rose as the tally was reduced to the final 16 and Crested Tit by Jeremy Morris was declared the overall winner, ahead of Duncan Wood’s Fern study.

Kirriemu8ir Photography Club competition
Fern. Image: Duncan Wood

Jeremy also took third place with his action shot of a flying Red Squirrel and Bob Smith was fourth with a winter work picture called Being Led Astray.

Kirriemuir Photography Club
Being Led Astray. Image: Bob Smith

The club was formed in 2015 to encourage photographers of all ages and abilities.

It meets in Northmuir Hall every second Wednesday from 7.30pm.

Upcoming events include a workshop night and a talk by award-winning Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.

And a highlight will be the print and digital image of the year competitions in March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Arbroath born chef Dean Banks' Edinburgh restaurant picks up top accolade at Food &…
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
Peter Campbell.
Montrose stalker has targeted second woman, court hears
John Clenaghan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus showjumping teacher admits drink-driving and making Ninewells 'bomb' comment
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Friends of Brechin Cathedral building business case to secure future of 800-year-old landmark
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Dundee mum's care home treatment before death to be looked at 'urgently'
2
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Carnoustie quiz enthusiast set for Tipping Point appearance
Dundee bins strikes
Angus businesses facing 11% rubbish collection hike and plan to bill builders for bins…
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Dead barn owl found inside trap in Angus Glens

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Flying Squirrel was one of the award winners. Image: Jeremy Morris
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented