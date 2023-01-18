Andy Kirk blanks Brechin City invincible talk as Glebe Park boss reveals he began rebuild job with 3 players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Kirk knows it’s almost an entire year since his Brechin City side lost a game of football inside 90 minutes.

City haven’t been beaten in a game that hasn’t gone to penalties in 36 matches, a run that includes 29 without loss in the Highland League.

The Brechin boss is rightly proud of the Angus side’s transformation in fortunes.

But he’s refusing to even consider the prospect of an invincible season.

For a club that was on a downward spiral via three successive relegations between 2018 and 2021, that’s some turnaround.

It’s even more impressive when you consider the way Kirk began his Glebe Park managerial tenure in June 2021.

Only Luc Bollan, Gregor Jordan and Michael Paton were under contract at that point.

“There was a massive job to be done when I came here,” revealed Kirk.

“Kevin Mackie had just taken over as chairman and wanted to restructure the club.

“He was looking changing a lot of things behind the scenes. From a playing perspective I had just three players left.

“I had to sign a lot of players very quickly and there was only one – Garry Wood – with Highland League experience.

“This is a really tough league.

“There are some very competitive teams and a lot of different grounds you have to get used to.

“Some of the distances we travel are huge so to get to where we are in the space of 19 months is incredible.

Andy Kirk has installed a ‘winning mentality’

“Everyone knows about the demise of the club over recent years.

“People were getting used to Brechin losing and that was a mentality we had to change.

“But I also like to entertain fans with a brand of football. I want a side they can identify with.

“I don’t want to look at the numbers or think about unbeaten runs.

“Someone told me it was almost a calendar year since we lost but I don’t want to hear that.

“We’re still a big scalp so there’s pressure on every time we play.”

City have made strides to reconnect with the Brechin community and are thriving commercially.

They have also been backed by their highest travelling support for several years.

🔜 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 🗓 Saturday 21st January

🆚 @lossiemouthfc

🏆 @LeagueHighland

🏟 Grant Park

🕑 3pm KO

🎟 £10 adults, £5 for concessions.

🚌 Supporters' Bus leaves St Ninian's Square at 10:45am. Limited seats – to book text 07740 856565 or email dwalker@brechincity.com pic.twitter.com/zvTzymV4ZV — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) January 17, 2023

“There’s a lot of ambition here,” said Kirk. “People want us to be successful again.

“We are going about things the right way. I was used to working in a professional environment at Hearts.

“Everything we do is professional – from how we train to how we travel to games.

“It’s a project. We aren’t just looking at the short-term fix of getting back to the SPFL.

“We are developing links, increasing the fan base, engaging more with the community.

“It’s been heartening to see so many younger fans at our games. The future looks bright.”