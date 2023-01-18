Dundee futsal seals ‘groundbreaking’ deal to stream matches live as sport aims to take next step

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee futsal seals ‘groundbreaking’ deal to stream matches live as sport aims to take next step

By George Cran
January 18 2023, 12.34pm Updated: January 18 2023, 2.22pm
SFL-Dundee takes place every Thursday night at DISC. Image: Jhony Pozo.
SFL-Dundee takes place every Thursday night at DISC. Image: Jhony Pozo.

Futsal in Scotland is ready to step into the online realm after securing a “groundbreaking” deal to stream matches live.

And the game in Dundee will also benefit from the Scottish Futsal League’s link up with global sports streaming company InSports TV.

All matches in SFL-Dundee – the regional division with clubs from Dundee, Fife and Perth – as well as the majority of games in the national Super League will be broadcast live online.

Futsal is a sport similar to five-a-side football, played indoor with a smaller ball with less bounce.

Futsal matches in Dundee will be streamed live this season and next. Image: Pivotal Sport.

And you can watch the best action in the country live this season and next.

“This really is a groundbreaking deal for futsal,” said SFL chair Steve Chatila.

“The opportunity to link up with InSports TV to broadcast the Super League and SFL-Dundee live is one we are delighted to confirm.

“This is just one step in realising the massive potential of this sport in Scotland and we hope plenty of people tune in.”

How to watch

Dundee regional league matches take place on Thursday evenings between 6pm and 10pm at DISC.

The first matches on offer on InSports TV will see the top two clubs face off at 9.10pm with PYF Colts and Dundee Celtic yet to drop any points so far this season.

And the first offering of top-flight futsal on the platform will see Dundee Futsal Club get their Super League campaign under way in Perth against Edinburgh outfit Sacachispas at 5.10pm on Sunday.

Perth side Letham Santos then face FC Edina of Edinburgh at 7.10pm.

To watch this week’s games head to InSports.tv on Thursday and Sunday evening.




