Dundee futsal seals ‘groundbreaking’ deal to stream matches live as sport aims to take next step

Futsal in Scotland is ready to step into the online realm after securing a “groundbreaking” deal to stream matches live.

And the game in Dundee will also benefit from the Scottish Futsal League’s link up with global sports streaming company InSports TV.

All matches in SFL-Dundee – the regional division with clubs from Dundee, Fife and Perth – as well as the majority of games in the national Super League will be broadcast live online.

Futsal is a sport similar to five-a-side football, played indoor with a smaller ball with less bounce.

And you can watch the best action in the country live this season and next.

“This really is a groundbreaking deal for futsal,” said SFL chair Steve Chatila.

“The opportunity to link up with InSports TV to broadcast the Super League and SFL-Dundee live is one we are delighted to confirm.

“This is just one step in realising the massive potential of this sport in Scotland and we hope plenty of people tune in.”

How to watch

Dundee regional league matches take place on Thursday evenings between 6pm and 10pm at DISC.

The first matches on offer on InSports TV will see the top two clubs face off at 9.10pm with PYF Colts and Dundee Celtic yet to drop any points so far this season.

And the first offering of top-flight futsal on the platform will see Dundee Futsal Club get their Super League campaign under way in Perth against Edinburgh outfit Sacachispas at 5.10pm on Sunday.

Perth side Letham Santos then face FC Edina of Edinburgh at 7.10pm.

To watch this week’s games head to InSports.tv on Thursday and Sunday evening.