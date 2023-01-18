Probe as Glenrothes dog eats rat poison hidden in chunks of meat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Probe as Glenrothes dog eats rat poison hidden in chunks of meat

By Matteo Bell
January 18 2023, 12.35pm Updated: January 18 2023, 1.59pm
Abbi the Westie. Image: Scottish SPCA
Abbi the Westie. Image: Scottish SPCA

An investigation has been launched after a dog was poisoned in Glenrothes.

Abbi, a Westie, ate rat poison that had been hidden inside chunks of meat and left in the Greenwell Park area.

Her owners took her to a vet after noticing a black colour in her poo.

Abbi was placed on a drip before being taken home and is now on medication to aid her recovery.

The Scottish SPCA has warned dog owners in the area to keep an eye on their pets – and has urged anyone with information on the January 4 poisoning to come forward.

Scottish SPCA ‘very concerned’ about Glenrothes poisoning

Robyn Gray, Scottish SPCA inspector, said: “Thankfully Abbi’s owner acted quickly and immediately rushed her to the vets at the first sign that something was wrong.

“Abbi’s faeces were black in colour which is a common sign of poisoning.

“We are very concerned about the circumstances surrounding how Abbi came to be poisoned.

“This is a very serious incident which, had her owner not acted with such speed, could have had a very different outcome.

Rat poison was hidden in chunks of meat. Image: Scottish SPCA

“Using poison, or any dangerous item, with the intent of deliberately harming animals is a crime and is enforceable by law.

“We would urge all pet owners to be vigilant in the Greenwell Park area.

“If your pet shows any signs that they may have been poisoned, take them to the vet immediately.

“If anyone has any information about this case or that toxic substances are being deliberately used against animals, then we would urge them to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

