Probe as Glenrothes dog eats rat poison hidden in chunks of meat

An investigation has been launched after a dog was poisoned in Glenrothes.

Abbi, a Westie, ate rat poison that had been hidden inside chunks of meat and left in the Greenwell Park area.

Her owners took her to a vet after noticing a black colour in her poo.

Abbi was placed on a drip before being taken home and is now on medication to aid her recovery.

The Scottish SPCA has warned dog owners in the area to keep an eye on their pets – and has urged anyone with information on the January 4 poisoning to come forward.

Scottish SPCA ‘very concerned’ about Glenrothes poisoning

Robyn Gray, Scottish SPCA inspector, said: “Thankfully Abbi’s owner acted quickly and immediately rushed her to the vets at the first sign that something was wrong.

“Abbi’s faeces were black in colour which is a common sign of poisoning.

“We are very concerned about the circumstances surrounding how Abbi came to be poisoned.

“This is a very serious incident which, had her owner not acted with such speed, could have had a very different outcome.

“Using poison, or any dangerous item, with the intent of deliberately harming animals is a crime and is enforceable by law.

“We would urge all pet owners to be vigilant in the Greenwell Park area.

“If your pet shows any signs that they may have been poisoned, take them to the vet immediately.

“If anyone has any information about this case or that toxic substances are being deliberately used against animals, then we would urge them to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.“