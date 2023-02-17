Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises ‘hunger and desrie’ of ‘erratic’ goal hero William Akio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray was pleased that Raith Rovers once again showed their never-say-die attitude.

Connor Shields had given Queen’s Park the lead before second-half substitute William Akio equalised.

The Ross County loanee saw his penalty saved but met the rebound to equalise in the 1-1 draw at Ochilview.

It means Rovers have stretched their unbeaten run to 13 matches.

“If you panic then it is a recipe for disaster,” said Murray.

“If you have people around you then you calm down quickly.

“When defenders and goalkeepers make mistakes then unfortunately it can be a goal so it is important to be able to respond.”

‘Erratic’ Akio

Murray responded by putting on Akio and asking him to give the runaround to the two Queen’s centre backs who were both on yellow cards.

“William can be erratic but he has so much hunger and desire. We have good options and good depth,” said the Rovers boss.

“I am delighted for William as that is two important goals for us.

“He has done his chances no harm at all of featuring against Ayr United.”

Murray was happy with a point even though he felt his side could have snatched all three.

As he usually is, he was delighted with the application from his players.

“Overall I thought we deserved a point,” Murray said. “I am quite happy with that. We take it and move on.

“I felt we could have shaded it. We had a few strikes from distances and a few half chances.

“I am happy with the point and the resilience of the players.

“If we can pick up three points next Friday night [versus Ayr United] then we are bang in the mix.

“In our league for any team to go 13 games is remarkable.

“We were excited after the Motherwell game but we knew we would come here and it would be a different proposition.”

Coyle questions penalty

Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle was unsure if referee Craig Napier made the right call when awarding Rovers a penalty for Ross Davidson’s foul on Ryan Nolan.

“I am not sure it is a penalty,” he said.

“I know the boy landed outside the box. It is enough to be a penalty? I don’t know, if it was, it was soft.

“There were a few strange decisions.

3 Queen’s Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten run going https://t.co/6A789WhPVr pic.twitter.com/8XXaJAwYn2 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) February 17, 2023

“But we can be better. For longer periods we can be better with our passing.

“Raith were not 12 unbeaten by accident but we come out to win every game.

“If you can’t do that, then it is important you don’t lose it so who knows, it could be the most valuable point of the season.”