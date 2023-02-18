Perhaps female, perhaps male, perhaps neutral – but claims to be a virgin have caused arguments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perhaps female, perhaps male, perhaps neutral – but claims to be a virgin have caused arguments

By Steve Finan
February 18 2023, 12.03am
Post Thumbnail

About 6,000 languages are in use in the world. And there are many dead languages we still know a lot about. There are quite a few things that we who use English might find strange about other languages, but also things we could learn.

I think the notion of giving a capital letter to every noun, as they do in written German, is an interesting idea. I live in thrall to a Cat, you have a Dog, my Uncle keeps a Giraffe.

I’m not so keen on words having a gender as they do in German, because it doesn’t seem to be consistent. Der Vogel (the bird) is male, die Ente (the duck) is female. To further confuse matters, das Auto (the car) and das Buch (the book) are neutral.

Perhaps it makes sense to Germans.

And other languages order the words in a sentence differently. French (and many other languages) puts the adjective after the noun it refers to. They’d say une chat noir (a cat black).

German has all sorts of sentence structures. They almost always have the verb as the second idea in a sentence, which gives odd (to us) sentences like “Oft esse ich Kuchen” (often eat I cake).

Conversation subjects can be very different. In some Asian countries it is normal, even polite, to ask someone you are making small talk with: how old are you and how much do you earn? We English-speakers would never dream of doing that.

But then non-English speakers find it weird that we say “It’s very windy today” on a windy day. They’ve already worked that out for themselves.

Some languages have words that don’t have absolute equivalents in other languages. There is, in some quarters, huge debate over whether the Virgin Mary was actually originally described as a virgin.

In Hebrew texts, Mary is described as almah, which meant “young” or “maid” but not necessarily “virgin”. The Hebrew word for virgin was bethulah. But that wasn’t the word used. Almah was translated as parthenos in Greek, which can mean virgin.

It has difficulties, as you can see.

Much cleverer and more learned people than me have discussed this in great detail, so I offer no opinion other than to say that precise translation is clearly important.

Moving back on to (relatively) safer ground, Chinese word meanings can depend upon whether you pitch a word high or low. “Ma” spoken in a high tone means mother, but ma in a low tone is horse.

That could be troublesome if you got it wrong.

 

 

 

Word of the week

Gotterdammerung (noun)

A loanword from German meaning the cataclysmic collapse (of a society or regime) marked by great violence and disorder. EG: “There would surely be a gotterdammerung if we were to change the order of adjectives and nouns in English”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

