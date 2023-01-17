Angus businesses facing 11% rubbish collection hike and plan to bill builders for bins at new houses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus businesses face a bin collection charge hike of 11% under plans which will also see housebuilders billed for bins at new properties for the first time.

Waste chiefs say the moves are necessary if the authority is to cover its collection costs.

Commercial rubbish collection brings in just over £1 million a year for the authority.

But many larger businesses have already turned to private waste firms who offer a more competitive collection rate.

So Angus officers also want to be given the power to do deals with companies over large contracts.

The charging plans are an early indicator of the tough budget decisions looming for the council next month.

Angus faces a £51 million budget black hole in the next three years.

Finance boss Ian Lorimer has labelled the challenge of balancing the books as “truly daunting”.

What commercial waste increases are planned?

Infrastructure and environment director Graeme Dailly will ask communities committee councillors to agree the increases next week.

He wants to see a base increase of 11.7% – the Retail Price Index (RPI) figure of May 2022- applied.

But disposal costs for mixed recycling and food would be frozen because the council has seen no cost increase in those.

It would see the annual charge for a 240-litre glass bin rise from £37.50 to £41.90.

And cardboard collection would jump from £11.80 to £13.20.

Other planned increases:

General waste (1280 litres) £24 to £26.30

Recycling (1280 litres) £6.10 to £6.40

Food waste (140 litres) £7 to £7.50

Commercial competition

Mr Dailly says: “The proposed charges reflect the total costs to the council for collection, processing and disposal of waste and recyclables.

“Most of Angus Council’s commercial waste customers are either small businesses or council-run premises.

“Increasingly in recent years, chains and larger businesses operate via waste management companies which may sub-contract a waste service provider.

“Angus Council has struggled to win contracts due to an inability to be flexible, hence delegated authority is sought to offer a price that covers more than one year, or to reduce pricing slightly in order to win a larger contract.

“Costs would always be covered and the expectation is this would increase income, even if only marginally.”

Housebuilder bin charges

The other planned change is to charge developers for bins at new houses they build in Angus.

It would be a fee of £68 for a 240-litre grey (recycling) bin, 240-litre purple (general waste) bin and indoor/outdoor food bins.

Mr Dailly says Angus is simply catching up with other councils.

“In line with many other local authorities across the UK it is proposed that we begin charging developers for the provision of household waste containers at newly built properties.”

Based on the number of new houses built over previous years the council say the move will bring in around £24,000 annually.