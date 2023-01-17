Dundee’s five-year plan to turn around tragic drug deaths record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

City leaders have drawn up a blueprint to turn around Dundee’s drug deaths crisis – but critics warn it will need serious funding.

The latest attempt builds on earlier work but comes as analysis reveals an £800,000 cut in real-terms funding to local services between 2018 and last year.

Official figures show there were 46 alcohol-related deaths in Dundee last year, a more than 53% increase since 2019, and the highest ever number of alcohol-related discharges, at 1,069.

Meanwhile, the number of drug-related deaths in the city last year was 52, five fewer than the previous year but still among the worst rates in Europe.

What does the new plan involve?

The new strategy starts by promising to get the basics right, tackling stigma and focusing more on prevention.

Communities affected by substance misuse will be encouraged to be involved in decision making.

The first two years includes promises to increase same day prescribing, improve access to residential rehabilitation services, and transfer services out of Constitution House into community settings.

Over a five-year period, the plan aims to deliver a drop in overdoses and deaths.

John Wyllie, independent chair of the Alcohol and Drug Partnership, said the whole city will have to help make a “sustained and lasting difference”.

“Let us move forward together with determination, kindness and compassion focusing on the things we can all do to tackle the harm caused by alcohol and drug use,” he said.

“By doing this we can and will make things better for everyone who lives in, works in or is otherwise linked to Dundee.”

Members of the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership, including council leader John Alexander, marked the new plan with a show of support in City Square on Tuesday.

‘So little progress for so long’

Dundee-based MSP Tess White said any attempt to save lives has to be welcomed.

But she warned there has been “so little progress for so long”.

“I sincerely hope it won’t take five years for Dundee ADP’s efforts to have an impact,” she said.

“Change needs to be abrupt and transformational.

“The ADP needs to be fully funded if it’s to treat and protect those at risk of harm.

“But SNP Government funding for treatment has more than halved since 2007 while the Scottish death rate has almost trebled.

“And during the pandemic, Dundee’s alcohol and drug partnership spending fell by £800,000 in real terms – when it was needed most.

“That situation needs to be remedied.”

‘Absolute determination’

Dundee Partnership chair and city council leader John Alexander said the new plan “illustrates the absolute determination that exists in Dundee to cut the harm caused by alcohol and drugs in our communities”.

He added: “There is no simple answer available in single place for this decades-old problem.

“It is only through everyone working together that we can have the biggest impact.”