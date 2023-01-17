Dundee’s five-year plan to turn around tragic drug deaths record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s five-year plan to turn around tragic drug deaths record

City leaders have drawn up a blueprint to turn around Dundee's drug deaths crisis - but critics warn it will need serious funding.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 17 2023, 5.21pm Updated: January 17 2023, 6.59pm
Photo of Derek Healey
John Alexander and ADP independent chair John Wylie holding new logo with members of the partnership. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The latest attempt builds on earlier work but comes as analysis reveals an £800,000 cut in real-terms funding to local services between 2018 and last year.

Official figures show there were 46 alcohol-related deaths in Dundee last year, a more than 53% increase since 2019, and the highest ever number of alcohol-related discharges, at 1,069.

Meanwhile, the number of drug-related deaths in the city last year was 52, five fewer than the previous year but still among the worst rates in Europe.

What does the new plan involve?

The new strategy starts by promising to get the basics right, tackling stigma and focusing more on prevention.

Communities affected by substance misuse will be encouraged to be involved in decision making.

Courier front page on drug deaths. Image: DC Thomson

The first two years includes promises to increase same day prescribing, improve access to residential rehabilitation services, and transfer services out of Constitution House into community settings.

Over a five-year period, the plan aims to deliver a drop in overdoses and deaths.

John Wyllie, independent chair of the Alcohol and Drug Partnership, said the whole city will have to help make a “sustained and lasting difference”.

John Alexander and ADP independent chair John Wylie with members of the partnership. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Let us move forward together with determination, kindness and compassion focusing on the things we can all do to tackle the harm caused by alcohol and drug use,” he said.

“By doing this we can and will make things better for everyone who lives in, works in or is otherwise linked to Dundee.”

Members of the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership, including council leader John Alexander, marked the new plan with a show of support in City Square on Tuesday.

‘So little progress for so long’

Dundee-based MSP Tess White said any attempt to save lives has to be welcomed.

But she warned there has been “so little progress for so long”.

Tess White MSP. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I sincerely hope it won’t take five years for Dundee ADP’s efforts to have an impact,” she said.

“Change needs to be abrupt and transformational.

“The ADP needs to be fully funded if it’s to treat and protect those at risk of harm.

“But SNP Government funding for treatment has more than halved since 2007 while the Scottish death rate has almost trebled.

“And during the pandemic, Dundee’s alcohol and drug partnership spending fell by £800,000 in real terms – when it was needed most.

“That situation needs to be remedied.”

‘Absolute determination’

Dundee Partnership chair and city council leader John Alexander said the new plan “illustrates the absolute determination that exists in Dundee to cut the harm caused by alcohol and drugs in our communities”.

He added: “There is no simple answer available in single place for this decades-old problem.

“It is only through everyone working together that we can have the biggest impact.”

