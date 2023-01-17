Leon Clarke joins Arbroath on trial as Dick Campbell runs rule over highly-experienced English striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has revealed highly-experienced English striker Leon Clarke has joined the club on trial.

Former Wolves and Sheffield United star Clarke, 37, has netted 154 goals in 523 games in over 20 years in English football.

He has played for 22 clubs in that time but is currently a free agent after leaving Bristol Rovers.

Clarke is currently training with the Gayfield side as they seek to bolster their strikeforce.

But they have yet to make their move and Campbell is understood to be assessing a number of transfer options in the January transfer window.

“Leon Clarke is training with us at the moment and has clearly played at a very high level in the game,” said Campbell.

“He’s has a track record of scoring goals. That’s the sort of level of player I’m looking at to improve my side.

“We’ll see how he gets on but there’s a lot of work to be done before we take it to the next stage.”

Clarke is best known for his spells at Wolves and Sheffield United.

He netted 29 goals in 59 league starts for Blades.

He made a £750,000 return switch to Wolves – his first club – from Coventry in 2014.

Arbroath have already made five signings in the January window, including striker Sean Adarkwa.

Adarkwa netted his first Lichties strike in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United at the weekend.