Wind warning as gusts of up to 60mph to hit Angus

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for high winds in Angus.

Forecasters say wind gusts of up to 60mph are set to hit the Angus coast throughout Tuesday.

The warning came into force at 9.30am and lasts until 6.30pm.

The forecast says: “A deepening low will move slowly east across the northern North Sea during Tuesday, bringing a swathe of strong north-westerly winds to the north-east of Scotland.

“This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times.

“Winds will slowly ease later this afternoon.”

The Met Office is also urging people to check driving conditions before they travel as well as bus and train timetables.

It comes as temperatures across Tayside are set to drop throughout the week.