Youth, 17, charged over ‘rape’ of 18-year-old woman in Kirkcaldy

A 17-year-old youth has been charged in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to Volunteers Green in the Fife town on Saturday night.

Locals reported parts of the park remained cordoned off on Sunday morning.

The male has been released and will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in the Volunteers Green area of Kirkcaldy on Saturday evening.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.”