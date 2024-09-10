Dundee Western Gateway expansion given green-light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Western Gateway expansion given green-light

Councillors approved plans to build more than 200 additional homes at the development.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Hundreds of homes are set to be built on land to the east of Dykes of Gray Road. Image: Springfield Properties.
The expansion of the Dundee Western Gateway development has been approved despite claims the plans are “old-fashioned” and “out of date”.

Springfield Properties were seeking permission from the local council to build an additional 215 homes on the edge of Dundee.

Under the proposals – first submitted in 2018 –  a total of 165 houses and 50 flats would be built on land to the east of Dykes of Gray Road.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee approved the application on Monday.

‘Old-fashioned and out-of-date’

During the committee meeting, a deputation was made by the Dundee Civic Trust (DCT).

Addressing councillors, Fionn Stevenson – convenor of DCT’s planning group – raised concerns over the lack of affordable housing in the proposals and the road layout of the development.

“It’s six years since this housing proposal was first conceived and Dundee Civic Trust believes it now requires a complete rethink of the plans”, he said.

The proposed site layout. Image: Springfield Properties.

“The current road layout is from a bygone era – this is another car first, pedestrian second development.”

She added: “We have a housing crisis in Dundee and there is an urgent need for more affordable housing.”

SNP councillor Heather Anderson also spoke of her concerns, saying she believed the development was “old-fashioned and out of date”.

Lack of education provision

Concerns were also raised over the lack of education provision for the area.

Springfield has previously proposed building a primary school for the Western Gateway, with residents paying a financial contribution towards it when buying their property.

Some of the homes already built in the Western Gateway.

But these plans were thrown into doubt when Dundee City Council failed to secure funding from the Scottish Government.

The estimated cost of building the school is now £25m.

Springfield say they will continue to work with the council to “assist” in the delivery of the school.

But speaking on Monday, Bill Batchelor – chairman of the Western Gateway community group – said the uncertainty was “destroying” the community.

He added: “Many parents are now not willing to go through this lack of certainty and have decided to sell up and move.”

Work on site will begin in due course

The application was unanimously approved by committee members.

Reacting to the approval, a spokesperson for Springfield said: “(This) decision represents a positive step forward for Dykes of Gray and the wider community.

“It is already a popular place to live, with a clear demand for new high-quality new homes.

“This approval will allow us to meet local demand and further build on what is fast becoming a thriving community. We look forward to progressing on-site in due course.”

Conversation