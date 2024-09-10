Dundee Western Gateway expansion given green-light

The expansion of the Dundee Western Gateway development has been approved despite claims the plans are “old-fashioned” and “out of date”.

Springfield Properties were seeking permission from the local council to build an additional 215 homes on the edge of Dundee.

Under the proposals – first submitted in 2018 – a total of 165 houses and 50 flats would be built on land to the east of Dykes of Gray Road.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee approved the application on Monday.

‘Old-fashioned and out-of-date’

During the committee meeting, a deputation was made by the Dundee Civic Trust (DCT).

Addressing councillors, Fionn Stevenson – convenor of DCT’s planning group – raised concerns over the lack of affordable housing in the proposals and the road layout of the development.

“It’s six years since this housing proposal was first conceived and Dundee Civic Trust believes it now requires a complete rethink of the plans”, he said.

“The current road layout is from a bygone era – this is another car first, pedestrian second development.”

She added: “We have a housing crisis in Dundee and there is an urgent need for more affordable housing.”

SNP councillor Heather Anderson also spoke of her concerns, saying she believed the development was “old-fashioned and out of date”.

Lack of education provision

Concerns were also raised over the lack of education provision for the area.

Springfield has previously proposed building a primary school for the Western Gateway, with residents paying a financial contribution towards it when buying their property.

But these plans were thrown into doubt when Dundee City Council failed to secure funding from the Scottish Government.

The estimated cost of building the school is now £25m.

Springfield say they will continue to work with the council to “assist” in the delivery of the school.

But speaking on Monday, Bill Batchelor – chairman of the Western Gateway community group – said the uncertainty was “destroying” the community.

He added: “Many parents are now not willing to go through this lack of certainty and have decided to sell up and move.”

Work on site will begin in due course

The application was unanimously approved by committee members.

Reacting to the approval, a spokesperson for Springfield said: “(This) decision represents a positive step forward for Dykes of Gray and the wider community.

“It is already a popular place to live, with a clear demand for new high-quality new homes.

“This approval will allow us to meet local demand and further build on what is fast becoming a thriving community. We look forward to progressing on-site in due course.”