Dundee City Council U-turn on plans to axe dozens of bus stops

Plans to axe dozens of bus stops across Dundee in a bid to reduce journey times have been dropped by the city council.

Earlier this year, the local authority’s sustainable transport team began consulting on proposals to cut the number of stops served by the city’s bus network.

Dundee City Council is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops, including 350 stops with shelters.

Under the plans, a “considered approach” would have been taken to determine which stops could be scrapped.

Also proposed was merging existing stops to a more central location.

Fears over bus stop removal plans

However, the plans sparked ire from community groups who feared older people and those with disabilities would be negatively impacted.

This included the St. Mary’s residents association, who in April began collecting letters of objection to submit to the council.

Speaking at the time, chair of the association Alice Bovill said the community “could not afford” to lose the stop outside the community centre.

The proposals were also criticised by the Liberal Democrat group on the city council, who labelled them a “complete waste of time and effort”.

Council chiefs have now confirmed that following the public consultation, the plans will not go ahead.

In an email sent to councillors, head of sustainable transport and roads Ewan Macnaughton wrote: “I can confirm that we have listened to the points raised and are not progressing a bus stop rationalisation programme at this time.

“In the future, bus stop provision in the city may be revisited, however, this would be subject to further consultation with stakeholder groups at that time.

“Officers will continue with the removal or relocation of individual bus stops that have become redundant through changes to the bus network or where safety necessitates.”

Council ‘listened to concerns’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson added: “A number of respondents expressed concern about the potential for increased distances between bus stops and suggested that this would negatively impact on public transport accessibility, especially for those passengers with reduced mobility.

“The council has listened to the points raised and are not progressing a bus stop rationalisation programme at this time.

“Council officers will contact the stakeholder groups who contributed to the consultation and will advise them of this update.”