Dundee City Council U-turn on plans to axe dozens of bus stops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council U-turn on plans to axe dozens of bus stops

The proposals sparked ire from community groups when they were unveiled earlier this year.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee City Council is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Plans to axe dozens of bus stops across Dundee in a bid to reduce journey times have been dropped by the city council.

Earlier this year, the local authority’s sustainable transport team began consulting on proposals to cut the number of stops served by the city’s bus network.

Dundee City Council is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops, including 350 stops with shelters.

Under the plans, a “considered approach” would have been taken to determine which stops could be scrapped.

Also proposed was merging existing stops to a more central location.

The bus stops facing the axe under Dundee City Council plans. Image: Supplied.

Fears over bus stop removal plans

However, the plans sparked ire from community groups who feared older people and those with disabilities would be negatively impacted.

This included the St. Mary’s residents association, who in April began collecting letters of objection to submit to the council.

Speaking at the time, chair of the association Alice Bovill said the community “could not afford” to lose the stop outside the community centre.

The proposals were also criticised by the Liberal Democrat group on the city council, who labelled them a “complete waste of time and effort”.

Alice Bovill at the bus stop outside the St Mary’s Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alice Bovill at the bus stop outside the St Mary’s Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Council chiefs have now confirmed that following the public consultation, the plans will not go ahead.

In an email sent to councillors, head of sustainable transport and roads Ewan Macnaughton wrote: “I can confirm that we have listened to the points raised and are not progressing a bus stop rationalisation programme at this time.

“In the future, bus stop provision in the city may be revisited, however, this would be subject to further consultation with stakeholder groups at that time.

“Officers will continue with the removal or relocation of individual bus stops that have become redundant through changes to the bus network or where safety necessitates.”

Council ‘listened to concerns’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson added: “A number of respondents expressed concern about the potential for increased distances between bus stops and suggested that this would negatively impact on public transport accessibility, especially for those passengers with reduced mobility.

“The council has listened to the points raised and are not progressing a bus stop rationalisation programme at this time.

“Council officers will contact the stakeholder groups who contributed to the consultation and will advise them of this update.”

More from Dundee

sudden death
Man found dead near Dundee shops
Ewan McGregor pictured at Heather Street Food in Dundee and Balhousie Glazing in Perth.
Ewan McGregor’s Tayside tour revealed as Hollywood star reacquaints himself with home
2
Dundee City Council is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee Western Gateway expansion given green-light
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee.
Dundee's Baldragon Academy praised after scathing inspections - here's what latest report says
The Tay Road Bridge.
Relief for drivers as months of Tay Road Bridge roadworks end
Karen Hayter
Woman, 50, endangered life of man who clung to her Fiat Panda bonnet for…
Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park
New Dundee stadium masterplan put forward as Camperdown training facility axed
4
Christmas village plans 2024
Ice rink, markets and funfair confirmed for Dundee Christmas Village
3
Taypark House owner William Salve, centre, with Ewan McGregor and wife Mary Winstead.
Ewan McGregor 'unrecognisable' as he visits Dundee hotel
2
Dundee pub wars
Dundee pub wars erupt as price of a pint slashed amid landlord anger
3

Conversation