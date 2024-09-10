Invergowrie Primary School ‘left without drinking water for 3 weeks’

A Perthshire primary school has been left without drinkable water for three weeks.

Concerns regarding the quality of the water at Invergowrie Primary School were raised to Perth and Kinross Council on August 20.

The school has been using bottled water ever since.

One parent described the situation as “shocking” and told The Courier: “We were told to bring a bottle of water from home for a couple of days until it was fixed.

“I thought all children were supposed to be able to have drinking water at all times.

“I think this is shocking.”

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed on Tuesday that initial sampling of the water has been undertaken and that it is now considered safe for drinking.

However, the school will continue to use bottled water until all test results are in.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Concerns were raised regarding the quality of the water on August 20 2024.

“Initial sampling of the water has been undertaken and the water is considered safe for drinking.

“However, as a precautionary measure, the school will use bottled water until all test results have concluded.

“Bottled water is being provided by Perth and Kinross Council for use by all staff and pupils as required.”