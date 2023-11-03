Dundee Western Gateway community ‘shell-shocked’ over school funding snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Western Gateway community ‘shell-shocked’ over school funding snub

Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway community group, says residents have been blindsided by the decision.

By Laura Devlin
Bill Batchelor, Chairman of the Western Gateway Community Group. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Bill Batchelor, Chairman of the Western Gateway Community Group. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The Western Gateway community in Dundee say they have been left “shell-shocked” after the local council failed to secure government funding for a long-promised school.

It was announced earlier this week that Dundee City Council’s bid to the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme had been unsuccessful.

The local authority had applied to the fund in October 2022 which, if successful, would have covered around half of the £21.8 million cost to build a school in the area.

But without the expected cash, Dundee City Council has been left in what one member of the SNP administration described as a “very difficult position”.

‘We don’t know where we go from here’

The funding blow is the latest twist in the long running saga of the promised school, described by residents as “years of ‘broken promises”.

And Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway community group, says residents have been blindsided by the recent Scottish Government decision.

“We are actually shell-shocked at the whole situation”, he said.

“You can never say never but we were almost reassured that the funding would be available so it feels like the rug has been pulled out from beneath us.

“It’s absolutely shocking and we don’t know where to go from here.”

Western Gateway
Artist impression of the Western Gateway housing development. Image: Supplied.

A number of Dundee politicians have since written to the Western Gateway community group to say they’re seeking a meeting with education secretary Jenny Gilruth to get clarity on the situation.

These include councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the children, families and communities committee, and former government minister Joe FitzPatrick MSP.

Bill added: “We were promised the school regardless, if the Scottish Government backed it or not.

“As far we’re concerned it’s come on then, come to the party and give us the school.

“We will continue to push Dundee City Council to build the facility because we have been promised it since 2015 and they need to deliver it.”

Joe FitzPatrick is one of the Dundee politicians who has written to the education secretary seeking answers on the funding snub. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We remain committed to building the Western Gateway Primary School as part of a future phase of the housing development and will continue to work with the Scottish Government to explore future funding opportunities.

“A further report will be submitted to committee, and we will continue to engage with the community on developments.”

