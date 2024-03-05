Dundee school urged to tackle pupil behaviour and attitudes after latest inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee school urged to tackle pupil behaviour and attitudes after latest inspection

Baldragon Academy has made progress in some areas but Education Scotland says more work is needed.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Baldragon Academy on Harestane Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Baldragon Academy on Harestane Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Dundee high school is facing more calls for improvement – despite showing progress a year on from a scathing inspection report.

Inspectors branded some areas of Baldragon Academy “weak” and “unsatisfactory” after a visit last year.

Concerns were raised about teaching and assessment, as well as about efforts to raise attainment.

There were also issues with attendance and some pupils not turning up for lessons.

Inspectors to return to Baldragon Academy in 6 months

Education Scotland has now released the outcome of a follow-up visit to the Harestane Road school.

It shows progress in some areas – particularly on attendance – but calls for further changes at the school to improve pupil behaviour, attitudes and attainment.

A spokesperson for Education Scotland said: “The school has made some progress since the original inspection.

“We will liaise with Dundee City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We are maintaining contact with the school and will carry out a progress visit within six months of the publication of this letter.”

The new report focuses on four key areas where improvements are still being sought.

Findings of latest inspection at Baldragon Academy

1. Attendance improves but ‘stronger’ approach needed on behaviour issues

The report states: “Senior leaders have introduced stronger arrangements to monitor young people’s attendance by undertaking detailed analysis of pupil absence on a more regular basis.

“They are contacting parents more promptly and promoting good attendance.

“Although attendance rates are higher than previous years, overall attendance rates remain significantly behind the national average and therefore continued action is required.”

It says school leaders recognise they need to address the attitudes and behaviour of a “significant minority” of pupils.

“Too often, young people do not settle quickly to work, continue their own conversations, or seek ways to bring attention to themselves,” the report says.

Education Scotland is calling on senior leaders and the council to “significantly strengthen their approaches to responding to behavioural issues both within and
outwith classes”.

2. ‘Greater consistency’ across teaching but pupils need challenged more

The report says: “Staff have worked well with senior leaders and Dundee City Council officers to outline the features of high-quality learning and teaching through the creation of the Pupil Voice Classroom Commitment.

“As a result, there is a greater consistency across the school in teachers sharing the purpose of learning and what successful learning looks like.”

However it says the use of learning intentions and success criteria is “not of a consistently high enough quality across the school”, which is “impacting on young people having an understanding of how to progress their learning”.

The report adds there are too many lessons where pupils would benefit from greater levels of challenge in their learning and says teachers should plan tasks and activities that are relevant, motivating and set at the right level of difficulty for young people.

Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee.
Inspectors will return to Baldragon Academy in six months. Image: DC Thomson

3. Early signs attainment is up in some areas but ‘declines evident’ in others

Education Scotland says staff at Baldragon have been “working well” to improve pupils’ progress

As a result, “there are a few areas where attainment has shown early signs of improvement”.

This includes improvements in literacy and numeracy attainment for leavers.

However, standards of attainment remain low in several measures “with some declines evident”.

The report adds: “There are a few departments that are performing well but the
number of young people presented for National 5 and Higher needs to increase.

“Senior leaders acknowledge that attainment still requires significant improvement, and should work with staff to improve attainment as an immediate priority across the school, especially in S4, by S5 and by S6.”

4. ‘Stronger and consistent’ stance on bullying as pupils feel safer

Inspectors say senior Baldragon leaders “have prioritised child protection and re-launched the school’s approaches to child protection”.

Overall, young people have reported an “improved sense of safety within the school building as a result of improved supervision and security”.

The report adds: “Senior leaders and principal teachers of guidance have worked closely with staff to adopt a stronger, consistent stance in relation to promoting anti-bullying and in dealing effectively and timeously with incidences of bullying.”

There are also now more effective approaches across the school in reviewing pupils’ progress in their senior phase.

Baldragon Academy improvements
MSP John Swinney opening the new Baldragon Academy in 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

After the first inspection report was leaked in March last year, Labour MSP Michael Marra said the pupils of Baldragon “deserve better than this”.

He added: “Numerous crises have taken a difficult situation at Baldragon and made it critical with no real solutions on the table.”

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment on the latest report.

The Courier revealed last week how there will be no jobs for newly qualified primary teachers at Dundee schools next year.

Conversation