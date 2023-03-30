MSP says children of Dundee’s Baldragon ‘deserve better’ after damning report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

MSP says children of Dundee’s Baldragon ‘deserve better’ after damning report

Michael Marra says the reports — accidentally published prematurely online — raise a host of concerns.

By Jake Keith
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

A local MSP has demanded action at a Dundee school rated “unsatisfactory” and “weak” in a scathing inspection report.

The findings at Baldragon Academy have reportedly led to significant stress among staff while families are demanding answers.

Michael Marra, a Labour MSP for North East Scotland, says the reports — accidentally published prematurely online — raise a host of concerns.

Issues highlighted include pupils regularly turning up late for lessons or playing truant.

Meanwhile many of those who do turn up seem disengaged and “lack enthusiasm and motivation for learning.”

School must get ‘back on track’

When opened in 2018, the school was described as an example of how the council was “investing in the future of our young people”.

Mr Marra said: “The children of Baldragon deserve better than this, they deserve an education that gives them the tools for success.

“Those running our schools need to cut out the self-defeating blunders and poor policy choices, get the school back on track and deliver the education our schools need.

Michael Marra.

“Teachers, pupils and parents at Baldragon have been left with more questions than answers as this highly critical review of the school has been thrown into doubt.”

The Education Scotland reports, totalling 50 pages, suggest the school is falling further and further behind comparable schools in the country.

Inspectors say attainment must be improved “immediately”, particularly in S4, S5 and S6.

Reports raise ‘more questions than answers’

Mr Marra added: “The report published, seemingly by accident, and then quickly withdrawn will have caused a great deal of worry for everyone at the school.

“If close to a final draft, the report itself presents a challenge for the school, Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government.

“Longstanding issues surrounding attainment and the learning environment have been made worse by the effects of the pandemic and years of brutal cuts – most recently amplified by the Scottish Government’s decision to slash attainment funding in Dundee by around 80%.

Education minister John Swinney MSP at the school’s opening in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

“Numerous crises have taken a difficult situation at Baldragon and made it critical with no real solutions on the table.”

Dundee City Council has so far declined to comment specifically on the findings or what it plans to do to improve matters.

In response to the criticism from Mr Marra, the local authority issued the same statement issued on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: “This inspection report has not yet been published and we are in discussions with Education Scotland over the process.”

Education Scotland apologised for publishing the reports “in error” and said it is investigating how it happened.

It has not commented on whether the reports are drafts or the final versions.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented