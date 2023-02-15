Dundee’s poorest children could be ‘battered’ by further cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s poorest children could be ‘battered’ by further cuts

With Scottish Government ministers set to cut local attainment cash by 79% and council budgets slashed again this year in real terms, concerns have been raised over how the city will pay for the educators it needs in coming years.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 15 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 15 2023, 10.24am
Photo of Derek Healey
Councillor John Alexander, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, and Michael Marra MSP. Image: DC Thomson
Councillor John Alexander, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, and Michael Marra MSP. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee could be “battered” by a triple whammy of cuts that has been branded an “unconscionable” attack on the city’s poorest children.

Local leaders already rely on funds set aside to reduce the poverty-related attainment gap to employ specialist school staff.

Dundee City Council will present its budget on Thursday and bosses confirmed teacher numbers will be protected.

But with Scottish Government ministers set to cut local attainment cash by 79% and council budgets slashed again this year in real terms, concerns have been raised over how the city will pay for the educators it needs in coming years.

Councils face further sanctions

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville revealed last week that local authorities, such as Glasgow City Council, who push ahead with plans to cut teacher numbers in a bid to balance the books will face financial sanctions.

She said the Government will “withhold or recoup” funds provided for new teachers in these circumstances.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra wrote to Ms Somerville seeking guarantees the city will not be “hit again” by any such measures in future years.

Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied

He said the education secretary has failed to offer assurances that the “circumstances in which my community finds itself because of your decisions will not be made even worse”.

Mr Marra said: “The very notion that councils will face fines for not being able to afford teachers due to budget decisions made by your government is outrageous.

“As an attack on local democracy it is deeply unsettling.

“As an attack on our poorest communities, schools and children it is simply unconscionable.

“The same situation applies to all of the original challenge authorities in the poorest communities across Scotland.

“I implore you to reassure those councils who have been battered by your SAC funding cuts that they won’t be hit again as a result of hastily written, ill thought out proposals.”

Why is Dundee losing out?

The Scottish Attainment Challenge previously ring-fenced £43 million for the nine council areas with the highest levels of deprivation – known as challenge authorities.

Ms Somerville confirmed plans in 2021 to redistribute the cash more evenly across Scotland’s 32 council areas – a move that will see 22 school posts lost in Dundee.

Local leaders warned the change could lead to increased deprivation in the poorest communities, with a former city head teacher labelling the cuts “immoral”.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of Dundee City Council’s Children and Families Service confirmed the ruling SNP administration “will protect teacher numbers in this years budget”.

Stewart Hunter. Image: DC Thomson

He added: “We will continue to work to protect education as much as we possibly can in the current financial climate.”

What does the government say?

A spokesperson for Ms Somerville said her plans will “maintain increased teacher numbers – the highest of any UK nation on a per-pupil basis – and learning hours in the school week too”.

The spokesperson said: “This commitment to pupils, parents and carers is backed up by record investment resource and capital education spending, and an additional £145 million to enable councils to recruit additional teachers.

“We are also investing £1 billion through the refreshed Scottish Attainment Challenge over the course of this parliament, and providing funding to every council across Scotland – something that was agreed with, and welcomed by, Scotland’s local authorities, including Mr Marra’s own Labour colleagues.”

The spokesperson added that the government’s record “demonstrates our commitment to education” and Labour politicians should outline where the money will come from is they want ministers to make different spending choices.

