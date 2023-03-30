Marathon dad and lad Robin and Alan aiming to complete Angus family’s full house in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marathon dad and lad Robin and Alan aiming to complete Angus family’s full house in London

Father and son Robin and Alan Guild have already raised almost £15,000 for the Young Lives Versus Cancer charity.

By Graham Brown
Robin and Alan Guild will be on the start line with 50,000 London Marathon runners later this month. Image: Paul Reid
Robin and Alan Guild will be on the start line with 50,000 London Marathon runners later this month. Image: Paul Reid

An Angus father and son are gearing up for the streets of London to take on the city’s world-famous marathon for a children’s cancer charity.

And when Robin and Alan Guild cross The Mall finish line later this month it will complete a fantastic family full house of participation in the race.

Alan, 26, has already joined mum, Rhona and sister, Megan in previously completing the event.

So 57-year-old Robin is determined to uphold family honour and bring home his first marathon medal.

Taking a breather from training. Image: Paul Reid

The dad and lad are raising funds for Young Lives Versus Cancer, the UK’s leading children’s cancer charity.

It’s the cause they have proudly supported in the marathon in memory of Anna Melrose, a family friend who lost her battle to the illness in 2004 aged eight.

And whatever the stopwatch says, the duo are already well on their way to smashing their charity target having already raised almost £14,000.

Injury halted 2022 bid

Robin, operations director of Forfar-based family housebuilding firm Guild Homes, was set to tackle the event in 2022.

But he picked up an injury and Alan ran the marathon alone.

Alan said: “My dad was always saying that he would like to run a marathon, but was just never getting around to arranging it.

“I thought why not arrange a charity space for London for his first marathon and give whatever little push he needs to get him over the finish line.”

Fortunately Robin managed to defer his place to 2023 and Young Lives versus Cancer kindly offered Alan a further place to ensure the father/son duo could take part together.

It will be a special memory just two weeks before Alan and fiancée Aimee’s wedding.

Coach Rhona’s regime

Robin said: “I really wish I had been a bit more determined to run my first marathon some 30 years back.

“I’m sure my legs would not have complained quite so much back then.

“Alan’s push was what I needed though.”

And he said coach Rhona has kept him on a strict training schedule over the past few months.

“There is no doubt I am slowly but surely getting ready to take on the 26.2 mile route.”

Robin and Alan Guild London marathon
Robin and Alan putting in the miles in preparation for London. Image: Paul Reid

His build-up included a highly respectable one hour 45 minute finish in the recent Inverness half marathon.

“The marathon will be a bigger challenge and I’d be hoping to hover around the four-hour mark, but we’ll wait and see.

“It will just be great to run it with Alan and be able to say we’ve all done it.”

Anyone wishing to support Robin and Alan can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runguildersrun

