Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire Olympic curling star Eve Muirhead is to run the London Marathon in aid of late Scots rugby star Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease (MND) charity.

Courier columnist Eve took to Twitter to confirm her involvement in this year’s race – and her training is well underway.

“I’m very excited to announce I will be doing the London Marathon

in April,” she said.

“Working closely with my sponsors Synergy Biologics, (sportswear company) Castore

and the expertise of Steve Cram I’ll be as ready as I can for the big day!”

I’m very excited to announce I will be doing the @LondonMarathon in April 😬

Working closely with my sponsors Synergy Biologics, @OfficialCastore and the expertise of Steve Cram I’ll be as ready as I can for the big day! pic.twitter.com/NqxaXzo12T — Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) March 3, 2023

Olympic champion Eve also revealed she is to run the 26.2-mile race round the UK capital in aid of late Scots rugby internationalist Doddie Weir’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Weir’s MND charity has already committed over £8 million to research into the devastating brain and nerve disease.

The larger than life star’s sad death in November 2022 has not halted the foundation’s work, which will now be further supported by Eve’s marathon efforts.

She added: “OTE Sports will also be supporting me to the marathon, we will be filming some great behind the scenes content in the lead up! Watch this space

“As an ambassador for My Name’5 Doddie, I will be running the marathon for this great charity.

“Keep an eye out for my donations page. Together we can cure MND.”