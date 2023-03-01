Rugby fan Taylor, 5, from Glenrothes, is walking 32 miles for Doddie Weir charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Rugby fan Taylor, 5, from Glenrothes, is walking 32 miles for Doddie Weir charity

By Cheryl Peebles
March 1 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 1 2023, 3.36pm
Taylor Dryburgh, 5, showing his love for rugby.
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Young rugby fan Taylor Dryburgh is walking 32 miles in honour of a legend of the sport.

The five-year-old from Glenrothes learned all about the late Doddie Weir after his love of the game was fuelled by being a mascot at Murrayfield.

He ran out with captain Grant Gilchrist in Edinburgh Rugby’s 1872 Cup match against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield in December.

And the experience inspired Taylor and his classmates at Pitteuchar East Primary School to learn about the sport – and one of its most famous names.

As Taylor found out more about Weir and his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation he decided he wanted to help the charity’s work to support research and sufferers of motor neurone disease.

So on the day of Scotland’s final Six Nations game against Italy on March 18, Taylor plans to walk the final five miles of his challenge to watch the Murrayfield fixture with his dad Mark.

Taylor will also be auctioning or raffling a signed Scottish Rugby shirt.
Taylor will also be auctioning or raffling a signed Scottish Rugby shirt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He is already clocking up the miles with walks near his home with his dad and mum Sharon.

Proud Mark said Taylor had inherited his love for rugby but has become even more passionate about the sport after being a mascot.

He said: “When he ran out with the captain he was absolutely overjoyed.

“We had only told him it was going to happen a few days before and I can’t describe the excitement.”

When Taylor told his friends at school afterwards, his teacher taught the class more about rugby and even incorporated it into PE lessons.

Mark, who met Weir before his death in November last year, told Taylor all about the former Scotland star and his charity.

Doddie Weir when he was presented with an honorary degree by Abertay University last July
Doddie Weir when he was presented with an honorary degree by Abertay University last July. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

The distance Taylor is walking is equivalent to the distance between Weir’s school, Stewart’s Melville College, in Edinburgh and his home club, Melrose RFC, in the Borders.

He also plans to auction or raffle a signed shirt donated by Scottish Rugby.

Mark said: “He understands what we are doing this for.

“He tells people ‘I’m raising money to help people try to find a cure for motor neurone disease’.

“Taylor always wants to help people, he never just thinks about himself.”

Friends and family have been donating to Taylor’s fundraising appeal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
A protest against Fife level crossing closures
Campaigners hail 'game-changer' in fight to prevent Fife level crossing closures
The Cupar recycling centre closure could lead to fly-tipping
Cupar recycling centre closure: Calls for urgent end to bulky uplift fees amid fly-tipping…
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for 'strong relationships' between staff and pupils but told…
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
'Narcissistic predator' from Fife jailed for series of rapes
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during 'abduction' and brutal attack at…
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks

Most Read

1
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
6
6
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters
Taylor will complete his fundraiser as he arrives at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Journeycall: Offshore threat prompts action at major Angus employer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented