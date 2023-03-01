Rugby fan Taylor, 5, from Glenrothes, is walking 32 miles for Doddie Weir charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young rugby fan Taylor Dryburgh is walking 32 miles in honour of a legend of the sport.

The five-year-old from Glenrothes learned all about the late Doddie Weir after his love of the game was fuelled by being a mascot at Murrayfield.

He ran out with captain Grant Gilchrist in Edinburgh Rugby’s 1872 Cup match against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield in December.

And the experience inspired Taylor and his classmates at Pitteuchar East Primary School to learn about the sport – and one of its most famous names.

As Taylor found out more about Weir and his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation he decided he wanted to help the charity’s work to support research and sufferers of motor neurone disease.

So on the day of Scotland’s final Six Nations game against Italy on March 18, Taylor plans to walk the final five miles of his challenge to watch the Murrayfield fixture with his dad Mark.

He is already clocking up the miles with walks near his home with his dad and mum Sharon.

Proud Mark said Taylor had inherited his love for rugby but has become even more passionate about the sport after being a mascot.

He said: “When he ran out with the captain he was absolutely overjoyed.

“We had only told him it was going to happen a few days before and I can’t describe the excitement.”

When Taylor told his friends at school afterwards, his teacher taught the class more about rugby and even incorporated it into PE lessons.

Mark, who met Weir before his death in November last year, told Taylor all about the former Scotland star and his charity.

The distance Taylor is walking is equivalent to the distance between Weir’s school, Stewart’s Melville College, in Edinburgh and his home club, Melrose RFC, in the Borders.

He also plans to auction or raffle a signed shirt donated by Scottish Rugby.

Mark said: “He understands what we are doing this for.

“He tells people ‘I’m raising money to help people try to find a cure for motor neurone disease’.

“Taylor always wants to help people, he never just thinks about himself.”

Friends and family have been donating to Taylor’s fundraising appeal.