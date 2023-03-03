Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice

By Alasdair Clark
March 3 2023, 11.07am Updated: March 3 2023, 12.39pm
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

Warnings have been issued for snow and ice across Dundee, Angus and Fife early next week.

The alert is due to come into force at midnight on Monday and will remain in place until the end of the day on Tuesday.

Met Office forecasters are warning of potential disruption with five to 10cm of the white stuff likely to build up in the worst affected areas.

Icy conditions on the roads could also prompt transport chaos, with Transport Scotland asking motorists to plan ahead.

Dundee Fife snow warning
Dundee, Angus and parts of Fife are covered by the warning. Image: Met Office

Dundee, Angus and the eastern areas of Fife are all covered by the weather alert, which warns of injuries and potential power cuts.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said very cold air will sweep across the UK on Sunday and into the start of next week.

He said: “This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

Snow in Dundee
The snow could accumulate, even in low areas. Image: Kim Cessford

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time.”

Snow and ice hit Tayside and Fife

Stein Connelly, head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland, said: “We would urge the public to plan ahead, listen to Police Scotland travel advice, drive to the conditions, and also check before they travel.

“While our operating companies will be undertaking patrols and treatments and we are closely monitoring the network for impacts, it’s important to recognise that challenging conditions are likely early next week.”

He urged people to check their route will be available before they travel.

