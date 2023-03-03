Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Warnings have been issued for snow and ice across Dundee, Angus and Fife early next week.

The alert is due to come into force at midnight on Monday and will remain in place until the end of the day on Tuesday.

Met Office forecasters are warning of potential disruption with five to 10cm of the white stuff likely to build up in the worst affected areas.

Icy conditions on the roads could also prompt transport chaos, with Transport Scotland asking motorists to plan ahead.

Dundee, Angus and the eastern areas of Fife are all covered by the weather alert, which warns of injuries and potential power cuts.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said very cold air will sweep across the UK on Sunday and into the start of next week.

He said: “This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time.”

Snow and ice hit Tayside and Fife

Stein Connelly, head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland, said: “We would urge the public to plan ahead, listen to Police Scotland travel advice, drive to the conditions, and also check before they travel.

“While our operating companies will be undertaking patrols and treatments and we are closely monitoring the network for impacts, it’s important to recognise that challenging conditions are likely early next week.”

He urged people to check their route will be available before they travel.