Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment – what to do if you’re affected

Thousands of patients in Monifieth will be forced to travel out the town for a dentist – or pay higher fees – as a local practice is scrapping NHS treatment.

Oris Dental and Implant Studio on High Street will no longer offer treatment on the NHS for over-18s.

It will instead focus on more expensive private work.

The only other dentists in Monifieth, Vita Dental Spa, still offers NHS treatment to those already registered – but the practice is currently only taking on new private patients.

Oris blames the move on NHS dentistry “stagnating” and “failing to move with the times”.

It has told its 3,500 NHS patients: “The significant changes and new information available to us as a profession mean that the NHS no longer represents the best standard of care we can offer.”

Affected NHS patients will need to become a private customer or find another practice after August 31.

Owners Drs Jane Lovell and Martyn McGinley say they want to focus on advanced techniques not offered on the NHS.

In a statement to The Courier they said: “The vast majority of our work is already private treatment.

“We understand that this decision may be received with dismay by some patients, but would encourage them to get in touch with us so we can help them find an option that suits their needs going forward.”

‘Where are you supposed to go?’

One 60-year-old long-term patient at Oris said: “There won’t be any opportunity to get NHS treatment in Monifieth.

“We will need to travel and find a new practice to sign on with, which may not be possible for our older residents.

“Not everyone can afford to go on one of these expensive plans for dental care.

“No one is taking new NHS patients

“If you want NHS cover for dentistry, where are you supposed to go?”

Vita Dental Spa, which also has more than 3,500 registered NHS patients, says it is being impacted by a shortage of NHS dentists.

A spokesperson for operator Dentex said: “The practice currently has an NHS dentist vacancy which it unfortunately hasn’t been able to fill as yet.

“This does mean the practice is unable to take on new NHS patients but we hope this will be resolved soon.”

It says new patients can still register for private treatment.

What is being done to recruit NHS dentists?

When asked by The Courier for comment, NHS Tayside said the board has no role in recruiting NHS dentists because they are independent contractors – and directed us to the Scottish Government.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We understand that in certain remote and rural areas, NHS dental access is challenging – a historical position exacerbated by Brexit controls, as well as the unique difficulties following the pandemic.

“We are working closely with NHS Tayside to ensure it has the levels of support to offer continuity of NHS care to patients.

“The board is currently looking at a range of options including an application to Scottish Government for the affected areas to be included for dental access initiative grants.”

How do I access an NHS dentist?

To receive dental treatment under the NHS, you need to register with a dental practice that provides NHS care.

NHS Tayside cannot assign you to a dentist but can provide lists of dentists accepting new NHS patients.

To find out who is accepting new NHS patients, patients can also phone the NHS Tayside Dental Advice Line on 01382 596990.

If you are not registered with a dentist but require emergency dental care you can seek help through the NHS.

Are you struggling to find an NHS dentist? Comment below or email livenews@thecourier.co.uk