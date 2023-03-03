Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment – what to do if you’re affected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment – what to do if you’re affected

By Poppy Watson
March 3 2023, 11.13am Updated: March 3 2023, 11.13am
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Thousands of patients in Monifieth will be forced to travel out the town for a dentist – or pay higher fees – as a local practice is scrapping NHS treatment.

Oris Dental and Implant Studio on High Street will no longer offer treatment on the NHS for over-18s.

It will instead focus on more expensive private work.

The only other dentists in Monifieth, Vita Dental Spa, still offers NHS treatment to those already registered – but the practice is currently only taking on new private patients.

Oris will only offer private treatment. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Oris blames the move on NHS dentistry “stagnating” and “failing to move with the times”.

It has told its 3,500 NHS patients: “The significant changes and new information available to us as a profession mean that the NHS no longer represents the best standard of care we can offer.”

Affected NHS patients will need to become a private customer or find another practice after August 31.

  • Keep reading to find out what to do if you are struggling to access an NHS dentist

Owners Drs Jane Lovell and Martyn McGinley say they want to focus on advanced techniques not offered on the NHS.

In a statement to The Courier they said: “The vast majority of our work is already private treatment.

“We understand that this decision may be received with dismay by some patients, but would encourage them to get in touch with us so we can help them find an option that suits their needs going forward.”

‘Where are you supposed to go?’

One 60-year-old long-term patient at Oris said: “There won’t be any opportunity to get NHS treatment in Monifieth.

“We will need to travel and find a new practice to sign on with, which may not be possible for our older residents.

“Not everyone can afford to go on one of these expensive plans for dental care.

“No one is taking new NHS patients

“If you want NHS cover for dentistry, where are you supposed to go?”

Vita Dental Spa in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Vita Dental Spa, which also has more than 3,500 registered NHS patients, says it is being impacted by a shortage of NHS dentists.

A spokesperson for operator Dentex said: “The practice currently has an NHS dentist vacancy which it unfortunately hasn’t been able to fill as yet.

“This does mean the practice is unable to take on new NHS patients but we hope this will be resolved soon.”

It says new patients can still register for private treatment.

What is being done to recruit NHS dentists?

When asked by The Courier for comment, NHS Tayside said the board has no role in recruiting NHS dentists because they are independent contractors – and directed us to the Scottish Government.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We understand that in certain remote and rural areas, NHS dental access is challenging – a historical position exacerbated by Brexit controls, as well as the unique difficulties following the pandemic.

“We are working closely with NHS Tayside to ensure it has the levels of support to offer continuity of NHS care to patients.

“The board is currently looking at a range of options including an application to Scottish Government for the affected areas to be included for dental access initiative grants.”

How do I access an NHS dentist?

To receive dental treatment under the NHS, you need to register with a dental practice that provides NHS care.

NHS Tayside cannot assign you to a dentist but can provide lists of dentists accepting new NHS patients.

To find out who is accepting new NHS patients, patients can also phone the NHS Tayside Dental Advice Line on 01382 596990.

If you are not registered with a dentist but require emergency dental care you can seek help through the NHS.

  • Are you struggling to find an NHS dentist? Comment below or email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Dundee and Fife hit with yellow snow and ice warning
'I feel as though I have been conned': Carnoustie man warns drivers to 'think…
9
Dundee and Angus-born chefs went head to head in final Great British Menu Scottish…
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Great British Menu: Dundee and Angus-born chefs make it to next round in Scottish…
Angus 'YouTube predator hunter' downloaded child abuse material
How Angus sandstone came to be used in building The Vatican
Pictures: School orchestras provide the sound of music in Tayside through the years
Award-winning Angus brownie business Artisana looks to expand after changing hands

Most Read

1
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
6
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
7
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
Former footballer caused Fife dad's death in road crossing tragedy
New East Fife naming rights deal is 'historic moment' that brings 'welcome cash injection'
Anti-independence troll in court for abusing Fife MP
Last Yard Market before Mother's Day this weekend at Dundee's 71 Brewing
Kirkcaldy crash leaves two men in hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented