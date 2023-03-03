Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia

By John McGurk
March 3 2023, 11.30am
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.

Captain Peter Ramsay, who has died aged 88, navigated every major seaway in the world so often that he reckoned he could sail through the Panama and Suez canals blindfolded.

He would joke that he had passed by Egypt so many times that he knew the name of every camel on the way.

The Mafia threatened him in New York because he refused to carry some dubious cargo, and he was fired upon as he left port in South America after he refused to pay a bribe.

In the summer of 1967, he was ordered to transport a secret cargo from the UK to New Zealand. Only on arrival did he discover that the hundreds of sealed crates contained millions of New Zealand dollars which had been printed in London to replace the New Zealand pound. A total of 120 million dollars was distributed to 600 banks around the country. Apparently, not one cent went missing.

Maritime heritage

He came from a family of sea captains having followed his brother, father and grandfather to become the Port Line’s youngest master at the age of 29. But he was marked for distinction at an even earlier age because of his ability as an athlete.

Selected to take part in a national schoolboy sprint against the reigning Olympic gold medallist Fanny Blankers-Koen, the Dutch “flying housewife” and winner of the women’s 100 and 200 metres at the 1948 London Olympics, he came first. His victory allowed him to quip, when he was challenged anytime in later life: “Ah…but could you beat Fanny Blankers-Koen?”

Peter Robin Reid Ramsay was born in Dundee to David and Euphemia Ramsay and brought up near Monifieth before he moved with his mother to Broughty Ferry after his parents separated. He was educated at Grove Academy where he excelled in athletics, swimming and football.

Sporting prowess

He swam the breadth of the Tay estuary and won the school sports championship, but it was the lure of a life at sea that dominated his ambitions.

His older brother David and his father were both Merchant Navy captains while his grandfather had served as a Royal Navy captain in the First World War. When Peter joined the merchant service in 1951, and became a junior officer on board The City of Dundee, it was the start of a career which would take him around the globe more times than he could remember.

Back on dry land, he met Patricia Manion at a dance hall in Dundee and the couple married in St Theresa’s RC Church in the city on May 10 1958. They were to be married for 50 years.

Peter Ramsay and Patricia on their wedding day in Dundee in 1958.

Patricia had lived in the same Dundee street as the Cox family, also of Irish descent, and was friendly with three sisters who had to bring up their younger brother Brian. Years later, she would recall how young Brian, now the Hollywood actor, was continually told by his sisters: “Blaw yer nose Brian!”

The couple moved into Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry, where Patricia brought up their three children. Now a senior master with Cunard, he captained various refrigerated vessels known as reefers. On Port Huon he carried apples out of Tasmania while Port Alfred was often bound for South Africa. He would also take charge of bulk carriers such as the Cunard Campaigner and the Cunard Chieftain.

Stowaways were a common problem. While transporting goods from Nova Scotia to Australia, he discovered that a young woman had been hiding below decks and, without his knowledge, was being fed by members of the crew. Company policy was to put stowaways ashore at the first opportunity.

Exotic presents

He would be at sea for months at a time and then arrive home on leave for several weeks armed with exotic gifts and souvenirs. On one occasion, he transported a vintage limousine from South America, hardly a common sight on the streets of Dundee.

When their children left home for work or university, Patricia forged her own career and became an office administrator working for Dundee Football Club and then Barnardo’s while her husband was at sea.

They bought a three-acre plot in Tayport and designed and built a five-bedroom house which overlooked the estuary. It was the perfect spot for a sea captain as ships passed by only a few hundred yards from the end of his garden.

By the 1990s, telescopes, Morse Code, sextants, compasses and navigation by the stars were well outdated. Old salts were faced with retiring or putting their reputation on the line by qualifying for a new sea masters’ certificate.

Fresh start

The hugely experienced Captain Ramsay had to consider hanging up his uniform or going back to school. He chose the latter and, alongside much younger aspiring recruits, studied at Leith Nautical College in Edinburgh. He was relieved to pass with flying colours. It was the start of a new chapter in his career.

He helped train Royal Navy officers and worked out of Aberdeen as captain of the scientific trawler Scotia which monitors and evaluates fish stocks using acoustic and specialised sampling in all weather conditions in the seas around Scotland; a far cry from sailing the warm waters in the south seas.

Leisure pursuits

After he finally retired, he played golf at Tayport and scoured antique shops and auctions for interesting furniture and paintings. He was a hoarder and when the couple downsized and moved back to Broughty Ferry, all the stuff moved with them. The garage and a bedroom became no-go areas full off cardboard boxes.

The family was struck a heavy blow when Patricia was diagnosed with cancer and died in 2008. Until his own life began fading in January 2022, he visited her grave in Barnhill Cemetery, Monifieth, every day. His last wish was to be interred beside her.

Captain Ramsay is survived by his sons Philip and Kevin, daughter Karen and grandchildren Patrick, Chloe and Josh.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Mary Cassatt's At the Opera, 1878.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow snow and ice warning
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
Craig Smart (right) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad's death in road crossing tragedy
CEO of Donaldson Group Retail & Distribution Graham Johnston (left) and managing director for MGM Timber Steve Galbraith. Image: East Fife FC.
New East Fife naming rights deal is 'historic moment' that brings 'welcome cash injection'
Douglas Chapman MP was abused in a series of emails.
Anti-independence troll in court for abusing Fife MP

Editor's Picks

Most Commented