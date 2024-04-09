Green light for EV charging hub beside Dobbies at Monifieth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Green light for EV charging hub beside Dobbies at Monifieth

Angus Council planners approved Gridserve's plan for a bank of fast chargers at Ethiebeaton beside the A92.

By Graham Brown
The EV hub will be built beside the A92 at Ethiebeaton Park. Image: Google
The EV hub will be built beside the A92 at Ethiebeaton Park. Image: Google

A new EV charging hub is to be developed beside the A92 in Angus.

Council planners have approved an application by Gridserve Sustainable Energy for the site beside Dobbies garden centre at Ethiebeaton Park.

The hub will provide six fast-charging bays, including one oversized space for larger vehicles.

It is to be built in an overspill car park beside the garden centre, adjacent to the McDonald’s restaurant site.

Dobbies Ethiebaton Park EV hub.
The land is an overspill car park for Dobbie garden centre. Image: Google

Gridserve chose the location because of its 24-hour accessibility from the Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

The EV chargers will be on the north western edge of the car park.

Gridserve say it is a “discreet location at the edge of the wider overspill parking area, ensuing that the chargers are visible from the road network and upon entry for potential users.”

The application was approved under delegated powers.

Angus Council planners said: “The proposal provides for an EV charging hub which is of a scale and nature appropriate to its location.

“There are existing commercial uses in the immediate area and the proposal would not look out of place in this context.

“National and local planning policy is generally supportive of development of this nature.”

Firm’s Fife EV hub approved in 2023

Last year, Fife Council gave Gridserve the go-ahead for 12 EV charging points at Dobbies’ Fife Leisure Park outlet near Dunfermline.

The firm was also behind the opening of the UK’s first ‘electric forecourt’ at Braintree in Essex in 2020.

And in January it became the first to create such a facility at an international airport.

Its Gatwick development has 30 chargers as well as a Little Fresh convenience store and Costa Coffee outlet.

Meanwhile, Angus planners are still to make a decision on plans for a replacement McDonald’s outlet at Ethiebeaton after it was destroyed by fire in November.

In February the fast food chain submitted a bid for a new premises on the roadside site.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Parks Nissan garage Arbroath and car of Montrose woman in dispute
Montrose woman told to remove car from Arbroath garage after four-month dispute
4
Police at Dalziel Place, Inveraldie.
Man, 22, charged after armed police called to late-night disturbance in Angus village
To go with story by Graham Brown. Repairs have been completed on a section of Montrose seafront damaged during Storm Babet. Picture shows; Montrose seafront. Montrose. Graham Brown/DCT Media Date; 12/12/2023
Montrose put on coastal flood alert ahead of high tides
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman stole pensioner's commemorative coin collection
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Donaldson family concerned by parole board silence as release hearing for Angus killer Tasmin…
2
Goats in Coats tours at Myreside Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
In Pictures: New kids on the block delight families at Angus Goats in Coats
Rain warning for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
How the Corn Exchange outdoor seating would look.
Arbroath Wetherspoon's outdoor drinking bid falls flat with council road chiefs
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath PC for life in second police attack
Hannah Cain of Strathmore Woollen Company and Rachel Jackson of Angus Alive hang a photo in the Piping Routes exhibition.
New exhibition celebrates piping's 150-year march of time in Angus

Conversation