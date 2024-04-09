Green light for EV charging hub beside Dobbies at Monifieth

A new EV charging hub is to be developed beside the A92 in Angus.

Council planners have approved an application by Gridserve Sustainable Energy for the site beside Dobbies garden centre at Ethiebeaton Park.

The hub will provide six fast-charging bays, including one oversized space for larger vehicles.

It is to be built in an overspill car park beside the garden centre, adjacent to the McDonald’s restaurant site.

Gridserve chose the location because of its 24-hour accessibility from the Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

The EV chargers will be on the north western edge of the car park.

Gridserve say it is a “discreet location at the edge of the wider overspill parking area, ensuing that the chargers are visible from the road network and upon entry for potential users.”

The application was approved under delegated powers.

Angus Council planners said: “The proposal provides for an EV charging hub which is of a scale and nature appropriate to its location.

“There are existing commercial uses in the immediate area and the proposal would not look out of place in this context.

“National and local planning policy is generally supportive of development of this nature.”

Firm’s Fife EV hub approved in 2023

Last year, Fife Council gave Gridserve the go-ahead for 12 EV charging points at Dobbies’ Fife Leisure Park outlet near Dunfermline.

The firm was also behind the opening of the UK’s first ‘electric forecourt’ at Braintree in Essex in 2020.

And in January it became the first to create such a facility at an international airport.

Its Gatwick development has 30 chargers as well as a Little Fresh convenience store and Costa Coffee outlet.

Meanwhile, Angus planners are still to make a decision on plans for a replacement McDonald’s outlet at Ethiebeaton after it was destroyed by fire in November.

In February the fast food chain submitted a bid for a new premises on the roadside site.