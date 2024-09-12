Steven Fletcher plans Dundee United visit after Wrexham pal’s switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Fletcher plans Dundee United visit after Wrexham pal’s switch

Sam Dalby was the Tangerines' 13th and final summer signing.

By Alan Temple
Steven Fletcher celebrates his early goal for Dundee United against St Mirren
Steven Fletcher celebrates his early goal for Dundee United against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Sam Dalby has revealed that former Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher intends to return to Tannadice for a watching brief.

Dalby, 24, joined the Tangerines from Wrexham on deadline day, having struggled for regular action in League One – partly due to the excellent form of Fletcher at the Racecourse Ground.

And Dalby revealed that the ex-Scotland star was “buzzing” to see him head north, and fully intends to take in a game during the loan spell.

Fletcher notched 10 goals for the Terrors during the 2022/23 campaign and was one of the few players to emerge with some credit from the club’s miserable relegation to the Championship.

Sam Dalby helped Dundee United to a 1-0 victory against Hearts
Sam Dalby helped United to a 1-0 victory against Hearts. image: SNS

“Fletch was here (Dundee United) before and he had nothing but good things to say,” said Dalby.

“He was buzzing I was coming here and told me he was going to come to a couple of games if he can. He was just happy that I managed to make the move.”

Dalby added: “I had interest from United throughout the entire transfer window. I always knew they wanted me here and that definitely played a big part in why I am here today.”

Hard graft

Dalby was pitched straight into the United match-day squad 36 hours after his signing was confirmed, climbing from the bench as Jim Goodwin’s men claimed a 1-0 victory over Hearts.

However, the subsequent hiatus has seen the big forward afforded a fortnight to acclimatise to new surroundings, get to know his teammates and attempt to impress his new gaffer.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans after seeing off St Mirren
Dalby hopes he has given Goodwin, pictured, a headache ahead of the visit of Rangers. Image: SNS

“We had that game at Hearts, so it was good to come here and win that game straight away,” continued Dalby.

“Since then, it’s been a lot of training time to try to get in the team and get to know the players I’m playing with. I think that time will help on Sunday (against Rangers).”

Channeling derby buzz

United host Rangers on Sunday as the Tangerines seek to extend their unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign at a sold-out Tannadice.

And after hearing his teammates gush about the electric atmosphere during the breathless 2-2 draw against Dundee last month, Dalby is desperate to experience more of the same.

David Babunski, far left, jumps for joy after Kristijan Trapanovski's opener
David Babunski, far left, jumps for joy after Kristijan Trapanovski’s opener against Dundee. Image: SNS

“We’ve got a lot of momentum, and we’ll look to bring that into the game,” Dalby told Sky Sports. “When you come up here, these are the games you look forward to – the massive matches.

“The lads have been speaking about the derby against Dundee and the atmosphere that day. We’ve got a full house at the weekend, and I hope we can recreate that atmosphere.”

