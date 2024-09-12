Steven Fletcher plans Dundee United visit after Wrexham pal’s switch

Sam Dalby has revealed that former Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher intends to return to Tannadice for a watching brief.

Dalby, 24, joined the Tangerines from Wrexham on deadline day, having struggled for regular action in League One – partly due to the excellent form of Fletcher at the Racecourse Ground.

And Dalby revealed that the ex-Scotland star was “buzzing” to see him head north, and fully intends to take in a game during the loan spell.

Fletcher notched 10 goals for the Terrors during the 2022/23 campaign and was one of the few players to emerge with some credit from the club’s miserable relegation to the Championship.

“Fletch was here (Dundee United) before and he had nothing but good things to say,” said Dalby.

“He was buzzing I was coming here and told me he was going to come to a couple of games if he can. He was just happy that I managed to make the move.”

Dalby added: “I had interest from United throughout the entire transfer window. I always knew they wanted me here and that definitely played a big part in why I am here today.”

Hard graft

Dalby was pitched straight into the United match-day squad 36 hours after his signing was confirmed, climbing from the bench as Jim Goodwin’s men claimed a 1-0 victory over Hearts.

However, the subsequent hiatus has seen the big forward afforded a fortnight to acclimatise to new surroundings, get to know his teammates and attempt to impress his new gaffer.

“We had that game at Hearts, so it was good to come here and win that game straight away,” continued Dalby.

“Since then, it’s been a lot of training time to try to get in the team and get to know the players I’m playing with. I think that time will help on Sunday (against Rangers).”

Channeling derby buzz

United host Rangers on Sunday as the Tangerines seek to extend their unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign at a sold-out Tannadice.

And after hearing his teammates gush about the electric atmosphere during the breathless 2-2 draw against Dundee last month, Dalby is desperate to experience more of the same.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum, and we’ll look to bring that into the game,” Dalby told Sky Sports. “When you come up here, these are the games you look forward to – the massive matches.

“The lads have been speaking about the derby against Dundee and the atmosphere that day. We’ve got a full house at the weekend, and I hope we can recreate that atmosphere.”