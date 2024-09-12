Fife firm wins council bin lorry contract to curb missed collections

Fife-based Farid Hillend Engineering has been awarded the contract to supply 13 new refuse collection vehicles for Fife Council.

The new bin lorries will join the council’s busy fleet to replace ageing models which repeatedly break-down and are taken off routes for repairs.

As a result, tens of thousands of bins are left unemptied across Fife every year.

The Dalgety Bay-headquartered company Farid Hillend have also hired 20 new members of staff to meet demand, they said, in part brought about by Fife Council’s order.

It follows planned bin strikes in Fife, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee being called off just days before they were due to begin at the end of August.

Fife Council has bought 22 new refuse collection vehicles, the majority of them coming from Dalgety Bay.

Fife’s Farid Hillend bin lorry contract

Paul Brown, Farid Hillend Engineering’s sales director, said: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded the contract to supply 13 of our Powerlink refuse collection vehicles to Fife Council.

“It’s great that this has created more employment opportunities for the Dunfermline area, with us recruiting new talent to our team as a result.

“We are actively involved in Scotland’s Young Person’s Guarantee initiative, and in an apprenticeship programme to provide training and job opportunities to local school and college leavers.

“Equally it’s good to be able to offer careers to more experienced, skilled operators from within the local community. This is a really positive partnership for Fife.”

Support for local economy

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, at Fife Council, added: “Hillend Engineering, based in Dalgety Bay, has recruited an additional 20 positions to meet their customer demand.

“They also continue to work closely with local colleges to promote opportunities to students who are coming to the end of their formal qualifications.

“Using our spending power locally, in accordance with our procurement obligations, means we’re not only better supporting the local economy but investing in it.”

Budget overspend

It comes as Fife Council was warned of a more than £17 million black hole in its finances.

By February, the council anticipates a shortfall with services facing the largest budget deficits urged to take immediate steps to reduce or manage their overspends.

Councillors have been told the current forecast will be “detrimental” to the council’s financial balances, and it will take the reserves to a “negative position unless corrective action is taken”.