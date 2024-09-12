Fife firm wins council bin lorry contract to curb missed collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife firm wins council bin lorry contract to curb missed collections

Dalgety Bay's Farid Hillend will provide 13 new lorries, which will create 20 new jobs.

By Paul Malik
Ally Cormack, Hillend Engineering, Shaun Kenyon Waste Operations Team Manager, Fife Council Councillor Altany Craik and Kev Somerville Waste Operations Officer, Fife Council. Image: Fife Council
Fife-based Farid Hillend Engineering has been awarded the contract to supply 13 new refuse collection vehicles for Fife Council.

The new bin lorries will join the council’s busy fleet to replace ageing models which repeatedly break-down and are taken off routes for repairs.

As a result, tens of thousands of bins are left unemptied across Fife every year.

The Dalgety Bay-headquartered company Farid Hillend have also hired 20 new members of staff to meet demand, they said, in part brought about by Fife Council’s order.

It follows planned bin strikes in Fife, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee being called off just days before they were due to begin at the end of August.

Fife Council has bought 22 new refuse collection vehicles, the majority of them coming from Dalgety Bay.

Fife’s Farid Hillend bin lorry contract

Paul Brown, Farid Hillend Engineering’s sales director, said: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded the contract to supply 13 of our Powerlink refuse collection vehicles to Fife Council.

A Powerlink refuse collector Image: Fife Council

“It’s great that this has created more employment opportunities for the Dunfermline area, with us recruiting new talent to our team as a result.

“We are actively involved in Scotland’s Young Person’s Guarantee initiative, and in an apprenticeship programme to provide training and job opportunities to local school and college leavers.

“Equally it’s good to be able to offer careers to more experienced, skilled operators from within the local community. This is a really positive partnership for Fife.”

Support for local economy

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, at Fife Council, added: “Hillend Engineering, based in Dalgety Bay, has recruited an additional 20 positions to meet their customer demand.

“They also continue to work closely with local colleges to promote opportunities to students who are coming to the end of their formal qualifications.

“Using our spending power locally, in accordance with our procurement obligations, means we’re not only better supporting the local economy but investing in it.”

Budget overspend

It comes as Fife Council was warned of a more than £17 million black hole in its finances.

By February, the council anticipates a shortfall with services facing the largest budget deficits urged to take immediate steps to  reduce or manage their overspends.

Councillors have been told the current forecast will be “detrimental” to the council’s financial balances, and it will take the reserves to a “negative position unless corrective action is taken”.

