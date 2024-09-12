First look as iconic Dundee Indian restaurant set to reopen

The owner of an iconic Dundee Indian restaurant says he is “excited” to reopen the venue after months of renovations.

Alamgir Hossain and manager Razwan Ul Karim are putting the final touches in place before Dil’Se opens on Monday.

The Perth Road venue has been closed since February 2023.

Alamgir, who already owns Beans and Berries on Commercial Street and Indos in Broughty Ferry, had hoped to reopen sooner.

Renovations have taken longer than expected, but he says the wait is “finally over”.

He said: “We are very excited to open the restaurant.

“It’s been delayed due to the renovation of the whole restaurant.

“We have painted inside and outside, changed the lighting system with digital lights and tried to upgrade equipment in the kitchen.”

Alamgir previously said he had been “surprised” to hear about the “famous” restaurant closing down.

He added: “We are very excited to start the journey with our customers for a new taste of Indian and Bangladeshi food.

“Our management and staff can’t wait to get started.

“The wait to welcome customers back and make special memories in the restaurant is finally over.”

Dil’Se is one of several food outlets opening on Perth Road.

Two New York-style pizza takeaways and a chicken wings restaurant are also in the pipeline.