Home News Dundee

First look as iconic Dundee Indian restaurant set to reopen

Dil'Se on Perth Road has been shut since February 2023.

By James Simpson
Owner Alamgir Hossain and manager Razwan Ul Karim at Dil'Se. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Owner Alamgir Hossain and manager Razwan Ul Karim at Dil'Se. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The owner of an iconic Dundee Indian restaurant says he is “excited” to reopen the venue after months of renovations.

Alamgir Hossain and manager Razwan Ul Karim are putting the final touches in place before Dil’Se opens on Monday.

The Perth Road venue has been closed since February 2023.

Alamgir, who already owns Beans and Berries on Commercial Street and Indos in Broughty Ferry, had hoped to reopen sooner.

The restaurant has been given a revamp. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Renovations have taken longer than expected, but he says the wait is “finally over”.

He said: “We are very excited to open the restaurant.

“It’s been delayed due to the renovation of the whole restaurant.

“We have painted inside and outside, changed the lighting system with digital lights and tried to upgrade equipment in the kitchen.”

Inside Dil’Se. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The restaurant has been freshened up ahead of its reopening. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Diners will return from Monday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The kitchen has been renovated. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Alamgir previously said he had been “surprised” to hear about the “famous” restaurant closing down.

He added: “We are very excited to start the journey with our customers for a new taste of Indian and Bangladeshi food.

“Our management and staff can’t wait to get started.

Manager Razwan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The wait to welcome customers back and make special memories in the restaurant is finally over.”

Dil’Se is one of several food outlets opening on Perth Road.

Two New York-style pizza takeaways and a chicken wings restaurant are also in the pipeline.

Conversation