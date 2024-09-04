EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United new boy Sam Dalby ready for challenge of Scotland’s top flight

Dundee United new boy Sam Dalby says the spotlight at Wrexham has prepared him for the pressure of leading the line in Scotland’s top flight.

United sealed a deal to sign the 24-year-old with minutes remaining of the summer transfer window.

The 6ft3ins marksman notched 13 goals and 12 assists in two seasons with the Welsh outfit, owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, but struggled for game time this term.

Dalby, 24, joins Jort van der Sande and Louis Moult in Jim Goodwin’s senior attacking pool.

‘I’m settling in well’

He told The Courier: “I’ve come here from a team with a lot of expectation and ambition.

“And Dundee United is like that as well, so I think that experience will help me.

“It’s been amazing to be honest. I’m settling in well. The lads in the changing room are great and really helping me settle in.

“It’s a great challenge to play in the Scottish Premiership.

“I don’t know too much about Scottish football but I’m really looking forward to playing here and I’m looking to learn every week.

“It’s a great standard.”

He added: “My mind was already set [to move to United] by the time I got a phone call from the manager but that just tipped it over the edge.

“I want to contribute goals and assists and work hard for the team every time I play and hopefully that will help us get some good results.”

‘Spoil the party’

Dalby made his Tangerines debut with just under half an hour left at Tynecastle, where the visitors ran out 1-0 winners.

He added: “It feels like a big result and thankfully I was able to help the team.

“It’s a great stadium and a club with loads of history but we wanted to come here and spoil the party – and we did that.”

United go into this week’s international fixtures unbeaten in the Premiership and sitting third.

And the break allows Dalby – who counts Leeds and Watford among his former clubs – the chance to familiarise himself with the City of Discovery.

He said: “I’m in a hotel at the minute and the break gives me the chance to get myself settled properly.”