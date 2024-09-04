EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United new boy Sam Dalby ready for challenge of Scotland’s top flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United new boy Sam Dalby ready for challenge of Scotland’s top flight

The 24-year-old striker signed for United with minutes remaining of the summer transfer window.

Sam Dalby ahead of Hearts clash. Image: Wise Media/Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
Sam Dalby ahead of Hearts clash. Image: Wise Media/Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
By Andrew Robson

Dundee United new boy Sam Dalby says the spotlight at Wrexham has prepared him for the pressure of leading the line in Scotland’s top flight.

United sealed a deal to sign the 24-year-old with minutes remaining of the summer transfer window.

The 6ft3ins marksman notched 13 goals and 12 assists in two seasons with the Welsh outfit, owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, but struggled for game time this term.

Dalby, 24, joins Jort van der Sande and Louis Moult in Jim Goodwin’s senior attacking pool.

‘I’m settling in well’

He told The Courier: “I’ve come here from a team with a lot of expectation and ambition.

“And Dundee United is like that as well, so I think that experience will help me.

“It’s been amazing to be honest. I’m settling in well. The lads in the changing room are great and really helping me settle in.

“It’s a great challenge to play in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee United striker Sam Dalby in action against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group

“I don’t know too much about Scottish football but I’m really looking forward to playing here and I’m looking to learn every week.

“It’s a great standard.”

He added: “My mind was already set [to move to United] by the time I got a phone call from the manager but that just tipped it over the edge.

“I want to contribute goals and assists and work hard for the team every time I play and hopefully that will help us get some good results.”

‘Spoil the party’

Dalby made his Tangerines debut with just under half an hour left at Tynecastle, where the visitors ran out 1-0 winners.

He added: “It feels like a big result and thankfully I was able to help the team.

“It’s a great stadium and a club with loads of history but we wanted to come here and spoil the party – and we did that.”

United go into this week’s international fixtures unbeaten in the Premiership and sitting third.

And the break allows Dalby – who counts Leeds and Watford among his former clubs – the chance to familiarise himself with the City of Discovery.

He said: “I’m in a hotel at the minute and the break gives me the chance to get myself settled properly.”

