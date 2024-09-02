4 Dundee United talking points from Hearts win including versatility and signings settling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points from Hearts win including versatility and signings settling

Jim Goodwin's side kept a third consecutive clean sheet against Hearts on Sunday.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski, Ross Graham, Vicko Sevelj, and Luca Stephenson celebrate at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
By Andrew Robson

Dundee United’s fine start to the campaign continued with victory over Hearts.

The 1-0 win secured Jim Goodwin’s side their third consecutive clean sheet and extends their unbeaten run to NINE games across all competitions.

A second-half strike from Ross Graham secured three points at Tynecastle on Sunday, taking the Tangerines to third place in the Premiership table.

1 – Aerial Threat

The two best chances of the opening 45 minutes both fell United’s way and came from inviting David Babunski deliveries.

Emmanuel Adegboyega skewed a free header over the bar from the penalty spot before Jort van der Sande nodded over from inside the six-yard box.

While Luca Stephenson was inches away from converting an equally dangerous cross from Kristijan Trapanovski.

Ross Graham. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

That theme continued in the second half, with the Tangerines looking the most likely to break the deadlock from a wicked in-swinging Will Ferry corners.

Graham, who was excellent, had gone close at the back post before opening the scoring 14 minutes from the end.

With quality in the wide positions and a real aerial threat, opposition teams will need to do their homework before facing Goodwin’s men.

2 – System versatility

Ahead of kick-off, there was talk Jim Goodwin may switch from the preferred 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2 for the Tynecastle trip.

However, the same XI started for the second consecutive week as United’s early threat came from wide areas on the break.

An injury to Kevin Holt didn’t change much with Vicko Sevelj coming on in a like-for-like 40th minute switch.

Ross Graham celebrates winning goal. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
It was just past the hour mark when Goodwin decided to mix things up, taking off all three forwards and bringing on Louis Moult and Sam Dalby as well as midfielder Ross Docherty.

The switch to two up top gave United an extra man in the middle, and while it had little bearing on the winning goal, it allowed the Tangerines to see out the game with relative ease.

3 – Strong foundations

Defensive errors cost United goals in the opening weeks of the 2024/25 campaign but Jim Goodwin’s side have now kept three clean sheets in as many games.

Against Hearts, who had around 66% of the possession, the defensive block gave little away, with Jack Walton largely untested throughout the 90 minutes apart from a couple of comfortable saves.

Those strong foundations gave United the platform to take three points back to the City of Discovery and, in front of an anxious capital crowd, also ensured there was an inevitability the visitors would pile the pressure on Steven Naismith’s struggling Jambos.

The manager said: “All afternoon I felt really confident that they wouldn’t break us down.”

There will be trickier tests in weeks to come and it’s Rangers, bruised by Sunday’s Old Firm defeat away to Celtic, at Tannadice up next.

Steven Naismith and Jim Goodwin shake hands at full time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

4 – Signings settling in

Thirteen players arrived at Dundee United in the summer window.

But despite the plentiful comings and goings, everyone seems to be singing off the same hymn sheet.

Trapanovski and Van der Sande linked well, while Babunski was threatening when afforded space.

Elsewhere, wingbacks Will Ferry and Luca Stephenson have hit the ground running and both put in an impressive shift on Sunday.

And Emmanuel Adegboyega looks to be settling in alongside Ross Graham and Declan Gallagher at the heart of the defence.

Jim Goodwin will be hoping for more of the same after the international break.

Conversation