Luke McCowan pens heartfelt Dundee farewell after Celtic switch

The former Dens star made his Hoops debut on Sunday in the Old Firm win over Rangers.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans at full-time at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans on his final appearance for the club. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Luke McCowan has penned a heartfelt farewell to everyone at Dundee for helping him reach his “dream”.

The 26-year-old former Ayr United man called time on his three years at Dens Park as he joined champions Celtic in a £1 million deal late on deadline day.

He swiftly made his Hoops debut in Sunday’s Old Firm derby, a 3-0 victory over fierce rivals Rangers.

After a whirlwind start to life at Parkhead, McCowan took to Instagram to say thank you to everyone associated with the Dark Blues.

Luke McCowan made his Celtic debut against Rangers on Sunday. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan made his Celtic debut against Rangers on Sunday. Image: SNS

He posted: “Dees … now that I’ve finally caught up on sleep, I want to say thank you.

“Everyone involved with the club, staff/players and fans have helped me reach my dream.

“What an amazing journey it’s been playing for your club for 3.5 years.

“Me and Erin will always hold this club close to our hearts, Dundee became our home.

“Up the Dees.”

Luke McCowan says thank you to Dundee on social media. Image: Instagram.
Luke McCowan says thank you to Dundee on social media. Image: Instagram.

McCowan scored 28 goals in 125 appearances for Dundee, scoring the goal that clinched the Championship title in 2023 and captaining the club in the absence of Joe Shaughnessy.

He also won both the Andrew De Vries Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year awards for his superb displays last season.

