Luke McCowan pens heartfelt Dundee farewell after Celtic switch

Luke McCowan has penned a heartfelt farewell to everyone at Dundee for helping him reach his “dream”.

The 26-year-old former Ayr United man called time on his three years at Dens Park as he joined champions Celtic in a £1 million deal late on deadline day.

He swiftly made his Hoops debut in Sunday’s Old Firm derby, a 3-0 victory over fierce rivals Rangers.

After a whirlwind start to life at Parkhead, McCowan took to Instagram to say thank you to everyone associated with the Dark Blues.

He posted: “Dees … now that I’ve finally caught up on sleep, I want to say thank you.

“Everyone involved with the club, staff/players and fans have helped me reach my dream.

“What an amazing journey it’s been playing for your club for 3.5 years.

“Me and Erin will always hold this club close to our hearts, Dundee became our home.

“Up the Dees.”

McCowan scored 28 goals in 125 appearances for Dundee, scoring the goal that clinched the Championship title in 2023 and captaining the club in the absence of Joe Shaughnessy.

He also won both the Andrew De Vries Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year awards for his superb displays last season.