4 Dundee United selection conundrums for Jim Goodwin as Tangerines aim to pile misery on Hearts

Even amid a seven-game unbeaten run, the Irishman has plenty to chew over.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Goodwin has plenty to ponder. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United arrive in the nation’s capital this afternoon seeking to extend their fine unbeaten run to EIGHT games.

Victory over St Johnstone last weekend sees the Tangerines occupy sixth spot in the Premiership for the moment, while they have claimed a place in the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup against Motherwell.

Conversely, Hearts are yet to win a competitive match this term – losing their last five – and desperately need to right that decline when Jim Goodwin’s men come to town.

Vicko Sevelj at Dundee United's St Andrew's training base
Will Vicko Sevelj be straight back in the United XI? Image: SNS

So, what big selection conundrums will have occupied the mind of the Tannadice gaffer as he seeks to pile the misery on the Jambos this afternoon?

3-4-3 or 3-5-2: How will the Tangerines shape up?

United have lined up with a 3-4-3 formation in every game this season, albeit it has evolved slightly over the past two fixtures.

At the start of the campaign, Goodwin fielded a midfield pair of Craig Sibbald and David Babunski supporting a central striker and two orthodox wingers. At times, it left the engine room duo isolated and overwhelmed.

So, in recent wins over St Mirren and St Johnstone – immeasurably more solid showings – Babunski has nominally operated on the right flank, while drifting into the heart of the pitch to support Sibbald and Kevin Holt.

Does it get the best out of the Macedonian international? Arguable. Do the Terrors look a more defensively sound team? Absolutely.

All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week.
All smiles: United are on a solid run. Image: SNS

Within games, Goodwin has switched to a 3-5-2 and it has worked well.

It changed the game against Ross County as United claimed a point, and the Tangerines should have extended their advantage against St Johnstone when Louis Moult joined Jort van der Sande up top.

With stoicism and organisation imperative at Tynecastle – even a struggling Hearts side poses ample danger – it will be intriguing to see whether Goodwin is tempted to start with the 3-5-2 for the first time.

Who leads the line?

This is intrinsically linked to the first point regarding shape.

Should Goodwin continue with one central striker in Gorgie, it is hard to see past van der Sande getting the nod.

He is strong, tireless, brings others into the game and is the most mobile forward in the Tannadice attacking pool.

Dundee United's Jort Van der Sande battles for another high ball
Van der Sande has been an ever-present since joining United. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

But what if Goodwin goes with a 3-5-2?

That creates the prospect of Louis Moult joining van der Sande up front, with the Bonaire international likely asked to play a more withdrawn role.

Whether that pairing would have the natural pace to spearhead the United attack – particularly when springing quick counter-attacks is likely to be imperative – is the big question.

That issue could be remedied by fielding winger Kristijan Trapanovski, who has no natural spot in a 3-5-2 but is an adept second striker, alongside either van der Sande or Moult.

He would certainly give the Jambos something to think about on turnovers.

Sam Dalby will be in immediate contention for Dundee United
Dalby will be in immediate contention for United. Image: Dundee United FC / Richard Wiseman.

Sam Dalby will also come straight into the squad and, while it is inconceivable the 6ft3ins Wrexham loanee will start, his presence on the bench is further food for thought.

The battle for a midfield berth

Played two; won two; two clean sheets; one selection in the SPFL team of the week – that is Kevin Holt’s record as a defensive midfielder in senior football.

The former Dundee and Queen of the South man was pitched into that role in the recent 1-0 win over St Mirren out of necessity, with Vicko Sevelj suspended and Richard Odada and Ross Docherty not ready to start.

He was excellent and understandably held on to his place for the subsequent 2-0 victory over the Perth Saints.

Ross Docherty is ending closer to being in contention for a starting berth
Ross Docherty is ending closer to being in contention for a starting berth. Image: SNS

But Sevelj is now fit, hungry and – crucially – a natural anchorman. It would be no surprise to see the Croatian back in the starting line-up.

Ross Docherty also got another 10 minutes under his belt against the Saintees last weekend; a Premiership debut. And Odada is gradually creeping towards full sharpness.

Put simply, Goodwin has a swathe of options and combinations to consider in the heart of midfield.

Consistency the key with the back 3?

Ross Graham, Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega have kept successive clean sheets and appear to be getting better – building understanding and relationships – with every passing game.

It would be a shock to see Goodwin break them up at this point.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt spreading the play against St Mirren
Will Kevin Holt play in midfield, defence, or not at all? Image: SNS

However, it is worth noting that, until his services were required in midfield, Holt had started three out of four Premier Sports Cup group stage fixtures and all of United’s Premiership games in defence.

Physicality; experience; decent on the ball – Goodwin rates Holt back there.

So, IF Holt loses his place in midfield, could he remain in the starting line-up as part of the back three?

That seems unlikely, and it would be gut-punch for the man to miss out – likely Graham, as a fellow lefty – but Holt’s place in the side, or lack thereof, will certainly be something Goodwin has weighed up in recent days.

Conversation