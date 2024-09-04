Glenrothes pervert told undercover police he was ‘looking for cute bad girls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Glenrothes pervert told undercover police he was ‘looking for cute bad girls’

Liam Cowan, 33, was snared on an online chat room for children.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Liam Cowan
Liam Cowan. Image: Facebook

A Glenrothes pervert told an undercover police officer he was chatting to teenagers in a children’s chat site because he was “looking for cute bad girls”.

Liam Cowan, a distribution manager for a local firm, believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl called Georgia when he made the comment.

The 33-year old then went on to offer to send her a picture of his penis, providing she aroused him.

Caught in kids’ chat room

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “On May 16 2023 a UCOA (undercover online asset) called Georgia was deployed on the Chat Avenue platform under the guise of a 13-year-old female.

“They entered a chat room specifically for children between the ages of 13 and 17, titled KidsChat.

“The accused engaged with Georgia on the platform before sharing details to continue the conversation on SnapChat.”

She said Cowan’s full name featured in his SnapChat user name.

Snapchat logo
After ‘meeting’ in a chat room, Cowan took his sick chat onto Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.

During the conversation “Georgia” told Cowan she was 13 and living in Lincoln.

She also told him she was off school, to which he replied: “Same lol.”

He said he was “bored” and added “R u cute or hot?”

“Georgia” asked Cowan why he was in the chat room, to which he replied: “Looking for cute bad girls lol.”

He then added: “I would have shown you my c**k too.”

The undercover police officer responded: “Ok. That up 2 u”.

Cowan then said: “Make me hard and I will.”

Chat logs in phone

Officers raided Cowan’s home and recovered a mobile phone containing the chat logs.

In an interview he told them he could not recall the exchanges.

Cowan, of Thornhill Court, appeared in court on Tuesday – the day before his 34th birthday – to admit sending sexual communications to a person he believed to be a child between 13 and 16 from his address on May 16 last year.

Sentence was deferred on the distribution manager for reports and he was placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

