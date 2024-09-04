Glenrothes pervert told undercover police he was ‘looking for cute bad girls’

A Glenrothes pervert told an undercover police officer he was chatting to teenagers in a children’s chat site because he was “looking for cute bad girls”.

Liam Cowan, a distribution manager for a local firm, believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl called Georgia when he made the comment.

The 33-year old then went on to offer to send her a picture of his penis, providing she aroused him.

Caught in kids’ chat room

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “On May 16 2023 a UCOA (undercover online asset) called Georgia was deployed on the Chat Avenue platform under the guise of a 13-year-old female.

“They entered a chat room specifically for children between the ages of 13 and 17, titled KidsChat.

“The accused engaged with Georgia on the platform before sharing details to continue the conversation on SnapChat.”

She said Cowan’s full name featured in his SnapChat user name.

During the conversation “Georgia” told Cowan she was 13 and living in Lincoln.

She also told him she was off school, to which he replied: “Same lol.”

He said he was “bored” and added “R u cute or hot?”

“Georgia” asked Cowan why he was in the chat room, to which he replied: “Looking for cute bad girls lol.”

He then added: “I would have shown you my c**k too.”

The undercover police officer responded: “Ok. That up 2 u”.

Cowan then said: “Make me hard and I will.”

Chat logs in phone

Officers raided Cowan’s home and recovered a mobile phone containing the chat logs.

In an interview he told them he could not recall the exchanges.

Cowan, of Thornhill Court, appeared in court on Tuesday – the day before his 34th birthday – to admit sending sexual communications to a person he believed to be a child between 13 and 16 from his address on May 16 last year.

Sentence was deferred on the distribution manager for reports and he was placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

