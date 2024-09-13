Dog which bit girl in Perthshire avoids destruction due to good conduct before and since

A dog which chased, bit and injured a nine-year-old girl in rural Perthshire has been shown mercy by a sheriff.

The child’s mother was horrified as her screaming child was nipped by German Shepherd, Duke and then chased and bitten again on the backside.

But the pet avoided destruction after Perth Sheriff Court was told there had been no further incidents since the incident two-and-a-half years ago.

Owner Scott Geddes, 35, admitted being in charge of the dog when it was dangerously out of control in Kinrossie on 27 March 2022.

Bitten and hurt

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the girl had been playing Good Samaritan by returning a forgotten mobile phone to a member of Geddes’ family.

“Her mother said to her to take the mobile phone back to her so it didn’t get damaged in the rain.

“A few moments later she could hear her daughter’s voice, screaming ‘mum’ repeatedly.

“The girl had gone to the door and it had been answered.

“At this point, Duke exited one of the rooms in the house and came towards her and nipped the underside of her arm.

“This caused the nine-year-old girl to scream and shout for help.”

Ms Hodgson said. “Whilst running, she felt the dog bit her on the right buttock.

“She was crying – screaming due to the pain of the bite – and continued to try and run.

“Her mother was running towards her. She could see Duke still chasing her daughter.”

The mother shouted “get back” and the dog appeared to react and then Geddes took control of Duke.

The court heard he appeared “shocked and concerned.”

The child was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary with injuries to her arm and buttock but she did not require further medical treatment.

Strict conditions imposed

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “They have four dogs in total.

“Duke will be seven in December. He was allowed to stay with them and a dog control notice was issued.

“Clearly the family know how to keep dogs and they are as shocked and disappointed as anyone.

“It is the passage of time and Duke’s good behaviour since which would allow the court to issue a contingent destruction notice, rather than it being put down.”

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson fined Network Rail worker Geddes £300 but allowed Duke to remain the subject of a contingent order under strict conditions.

Duke is not allowed to leave the family home – including the back garden – without a muzzle and must be kept on a fixed lead no longer than 1.5 metres in length.

He said: “In light of the fact more than two years have now passed without any repetition of this behaviour by Duke, and in the absence of any past history of similar behaviour, I am satisfied a contingent destruction order can and should be made.

“That is to the effect that, unless you keep Duke under proper control, the dog shall be destroyed.

“You must take all reasonable steps to prevent the dog escaping from your dwelling house.”

