Closing date confirmed for Dundee soft play centre The Fun Factory

A closing date has been confirmed for Dundee soft play centre The Fun Factory.

Bosses at the Douglas centre previously confirmed plans to close down.

They blamed factors including competition from other soft play centres and a struggle to keep staff – but at the time of that announcement in June, they did not confirm a closing date.

However, it has been announced the final day of operation will be Sunday September 29.

The Fun Factory will close at 5pm that day.

The unit has been put up for rent but it is not known if someone else will take it on.

Mark Selvey, CEO of the company that runs the venue, said previously: “Unfortunately we have decided to cease trading as The Fun Factory.

“Due to a number of matters including trading levels, current economic position, competition around the city and recruiting and retaining of staff, the board has decided to reconsider our current situation.

“While financially we are still in a secure position, we are not confident that the trading position will improve in the short to medium term and are therefore going to be actively looking at renting out or selling some or all of our buildings.”

The soft play centre moved from an adjacent building into its current site in 2019 following the closure of the Factory Skatepark.