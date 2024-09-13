Closing date confirmed for Dundee soft play centre The Fun Factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Closing date confirmed for Dundee soft play centre The Fun Factory

The site at Douglas has been put on the market.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Fun Factory in Dundee to close
The Fun Factory in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A closing date has been confirmed for Dundee soft play centre The Fun Factory.

Bosses at the Douglas centre previously confirmed plans to close down.

They blamed factors including competition from other soft play centres and a struggle to keep staff – but at the time of that announcement in June, they did not confirm a closing date.

However, it has been announced the final day of operation will be Sunday September 29.

The Fun Factory will close at 5pm that day.

The unit has been put up for rent but it is not known if someone else will take it on.

Mark Selvey, CEO of the company that runs the venue, said previously: “Unfortunately we have decided to cease trading as The Fun Factory.


Mark Selvey at Dundee Fun Factory. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“Due to a number of matters including trading levels, current economic position, competition around the city and recruiting and retaining of staff, the board has decided to reconsider our current situation.

“While financially we are still in a secure position, we are not confident that the trading position will improve in the short to medium term and are therefore going to be actively looking at renting out or selling some or all of our buildings.”

The soft play centre moved from an adjacent building into its current site in 2019 following the closure of the Factory Skatepark.

