Home News Dundee

New Dundee restaurant ‘inundated with calls’ over its boil-in-the-bag seafood

Surf and Turf claims to be the first restaurant to bring boil-in-the-bag seafood to the city.

By James Simpson
Surf and Turf in Dundee.
Surf and Turf has opened after the site was empty for eight months. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A former Indian eatery in Dundee has been transformed into a seafood and steak restaurant.

Surf and Turf recently opened its doors on Dock Street.

Co-owner Nazir Kashmiri knows the location well after previously owning the venue when it was Marco Polo.

The 53-year-old originally planned to transform the site into Fish Chips & Co before changing course.

Co-owner Nazir Kashmiri
Surf And Turf has been freshened up. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The new venue has created eight jobs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Nazir said he wanted to offer more to customers, including bringing boil-in-the-bag seafood to the city.

The dish, containing shrimp, crab, lobster, clams, mussels, sausage and potatoes, has already caused a stir.

Dundee Surf and Turf owner ‘inundated with calls’

Nazir said: “The premises has been closed for eight months since the Indian restaurant closed.

“There have been some cosmetic changes internally and the addition of a dessert parlour.

“We owned it previously as Marco Polo, before selling it off to the people behind Kobee.

“Originally it was going to be a fish and chip restaurant but we wanted to give something more to our customers.

“The seafood and steak offering has now started.

“What has drawn a lot of interest since opening is our boil-in-the-bag seafood offering – which is hugely popular in America.

“We’ve been inundated with calls about this as we’re the first to bring this to Dundee.”

The dessert parlour has been added to Surf and Turf. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Nazir said the regeneration of the Waterfront was a major factor in taking on the restaurant again.

He added: “This is a good location between the footpath to the V&A and the Eden Project once its completed.

“The regeneration down here is a major factor in us coming back.

“We’ve added the dessert section for folk and we’d also like to add alfresco dining in time.

“If we get the support this will do well here.”

Elsewhere, bosses of the Dil’Se restaurant revealed they were “excited” to be opening their doors on Perth Road.

