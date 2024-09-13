Dundee striker heads out on loan to Angus outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee striker heads out on loan to Angus outfit

The Dark Blues youngster is back at Forfar Athletic.

By George Cran
Dundee B striker Rayan Mohammed and United B defender Sean Borland battle for the ball. Image: David Young
Dundee B striker Rayan Mohammed takes on Dundee United B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young

Young Dundee striker Rayan Mohammed has returned to Forfar Athletic on loan.

The 18-year-old spent the second half of last season at Station Park and has been signed up once more by Loons boss Ray McKinnon.

Mohammed has been on target for the Dundee B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy this season and notched twice for Forfar in League Two last term.

Those strikes helped McKinnon’s men to a draw at Dumbarton and victory over Clyde as they finished sixth in the fourth tier.

Mohammed played 16 times in total.

Rayan Mohammed in action for Dundee B at Forfar's Station Park. Image: David Young
Rayan Mohammed in action for Dundee B at Forfar’s Station Park. Image: David Young

This season has seen a slow start for Forfar with only two points picked up from their first five matches.

A draw last time out with Elgin City stemmed a run of four straight defeats.

The lowest scorers in the division so far, extra goal threat is certainly needed for the Loons this term.

They head to Spartans on Saturday.

Mohammed’s loan deal will run until January.

