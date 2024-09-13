Dundee striker heads out on loan to Angus outfit

Young Dundee striker Rayan Mohammed has returned to Forfar Athletic on loan.

The 18-year-old spent the second half of last season at Station Park and has been signed up once more by Loons boss Ray McKinnon.

Mohammed has been on target for the Dundee B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy this season and notched twice for Forfar in League Two last term.

Those strikes helped McKinnon’s men to a draw at Dumbarton and victory over Clyde as they finished sixth in the fourth tier.

Mohammed played 16 times in total.

This season has seen a slow start for Forfar with only two points picked up from their first five matches.

A draw last time out with Elgin City stemmed a run of four straight defeats.

The lowest scorers in the division so far, extra goal threat is certainly needed for the Loons this term.

They head to Spartans on Saturday.

Mohammed’s loan deal will run until January.