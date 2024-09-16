Wormit fixer-upper with amazing views over River Tay for sale at £400k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wormit fixer-upper with amazing views over River Tay for sale at £400k

The property is described as an "exceptional opportunity for those with a keen eye for renovation".

By Ellidh Aitken
The property has views across the River Tay and of the Tay Bridge. Image: Amazing Results
The property has views across the River Tay and of the Tay Bridge. Image: Amazing Results

A fixer-upper in Wormit with amazing views over the River Tay is for sale.

The property on Bay Road sits on the scenic shoreline, looking out across the water and towards the Tay Bridge.

The detached villa is described as an “exceptional opportunity for those with a keen eye for renovation” by estate agent Amazing Results.

It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as generous living space and garden grounds.

The property on Wormit’s Bay Road. Image: Amazing Results
The home looks out across the River Tay. Image: Amazing Results
There are three levels. Image: Amazing Results
The home also has views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Amazing Results
The property sits on the shoreline. Image: Amazing Results
It has amazing views across the water. Image: Amazing Results
The garden leads to the beach. Image: Amazing Results

The property is set across three levels, with the main living areas situated on the top floor – which is at street level – to take advantage of the views.

There is a living room, a sunroom, a kitchen/dining room, a WC and a bedroom on this floor.

There is also a double garage at the entrance.

The entrance. Image: Amazing Results
The home is in need of upgrading. Image: Amazing Results
The fireplace in the living room. Image: Amazing Results
The sunroom. Image: Amazing Results
The kitchen. Image: Amazing Results
The living areas are on the upper floor. Image: Amazing Results
There is a WC upstairs. Image: Amazing Results

There are a further three bedrooms on the middle level, as well as a utility room and a bathroom.

On the bottom floor is a second living room, another kitchen, a shower room and two storage spaces.

Outside, there are large garden grounds leading down towards the beach.

The listing says: “Whether you’re looking to create your dream family home or a holiday retreat, this property offers endless possibilities to tailor it to your preferences.”

There are three levels. Image: Amazing Results
There are three bedrooms on the middle level. Image: Amazing Results
One of the bedrooms. Image: Amazing Results
One bedroom features a quirky shower in the corner. Image: Amazing Results
Another bedroom. Image: Amazing Results
One of the bedrooms has previously been used as office space. Image: Amazing Results
The family bathroom. Image: Amazing Results
The utility room. Image: Amazing Results
The lower ground floor shower room. Image: Amazing Results
There is a second kitchen. Image: Amazing Results
There is another living room on the bottom floor. Image: Amazing Results
The garden leads to the beach. Image: Amazing Results
A view from the bottom of the garden. Image: Amazing Results

The property is on the market for offers over £399,950.

Just across the water, a Dundee riverside apartment with beautiful views of the Tay Bridge has gone on the market.

Meanwhile, a maisonette in Broughty Ferry with an outlook over the water is also up for sale.

Conversation