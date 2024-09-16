Wormit fixer-upper with amazing views over River Tay for sale at £400k

A fixer-upper in Wormit with amazing views over the River Tay is for sale.

The property on Bay Road sits on the scenic shoreline, looking out across the water and towards the Tay Bridge.

The detached villa is described as an “exceptional opportunity for those with a keen eye for renovation” by estate agent Amazing Results.

It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as generous living space and garden grounds.

The property is set across three levels, with the main living areas situated on the top floor – which is at street level – to take advantage of the views.

There is a living room, a sunroom, a kitchen/dining room, a WC and a bedroom on this floor.

There is also a double garage at the entrance.

There are a further three bedrooms on the middle level, as well as a utility room and a bathroom.

On the bottom floor is a second living room, another kitchen, a shower room and two storage spaces.

Outside, there are large garden grounds leading down towards the beach.

The listing says: “Whether you’re looking to create your dream family home or a holiday retreat, this property offers endless possibilities to tailor it to your preferences.”

The property is on the market for offers over £399,950.

