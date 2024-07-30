Controversial racing track on historic Bannockburn site approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial racing track on historic Bannockburn site approved

Plans for a harness racing trotting track with parking and customer facilities will now go before the Scottish Government, despite local objections.

By Isla Glen
Harness racing in Srbobran, Serbia. Image: Nenad Nedomacki/Shutterstock

A controversial plan to build a harness racing track near the Battle of Bannockburn site has been approved by councillors.

The application includes the creation of a trotting track surface and a single storey building that would house toilets, a bar and provide hot takeaway food.

There would also be 240 parking spaces for both spectators and competitors.

The proposals, lodged by Mr H Muirhead of the Scottish Harness Racing Club, went before Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel on Tuesday.

The application will now be sent to the Scottish Government for its determination.

In harness racing, horses compete in a specific gait whilst pulling a two wheeled cart called a sulky.

Scottish harness racing took place at Corbiewood Stadium for more than five decades, but the site was demolished in 2022 to make way for housing, as part of the South Stirling Gateway development.

Whilst searching for a new base, the Scottish Harness Racing Club has used the grass track at Haugh Field, as the next nearest hard track is located in York.

The club hopes to use land located west of New Line Road and south of Fairhill Road at Whins of Milton, which is currently an agricultural field.

Controversy over proposals

The National Trust for Scotland said it was “shocked and disappointed” to see the development was approved and asked Scottish Government ministers to “call in the application for proper scrutiny and their own determination”.

Stuart Brooks, director of conservation and policy, said: “The development will destroy one of the few remaining undeveloped areas of the designated historic battlefield, and it will see one of the last green wedges disappear from Stirling.

Map of the proposed site. Image: DC Thomson

“The proposed car parking for over 200 cars, and the accompanying new accesses, have been identified as having an elevated risk of collision on the main road, endangering residents and visitors.

“And the amplified public address systems, along with crowd noise, will greatly detract from the visitor experience at a nationally important historic site.”

The application attracted more than 100 responses from around the UK – from Northern Ireland to Hartley – both for and against the proposal.

Whins of Milton local John Walker voiced concerns over the influx of vehicles that the track would bring, describing it as “inconvenient” and “dangerous”.

Judith Durno said she was “heartbroken” to hear about the application. Her objection read: “The surrounding country lanes and roads are not equipped to accommodate large volumes of traffic or parking.”

Entrance to the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre. Image: Shutterstock

George Morrison also highlighted concerns over noise pollution and extra traffic, as well as the historical significance of the site. He wrote: “Whilst this site is not the actual site of the Battle of Bannockburn, both Halbert’s Bog and Milton Bog, which make up the site, are mentioned in every account of the battle.”

‘We, as a sport, need this track’

Melissa Mason backed the proposal, saying: “Will be good to see a trotting track back in Bannockburn. It has been such a huge part of the community and local heritage for a number of years and it’s about time this sport had a home in Scotland again.”

Plean resident Ryan Inglis believes the track is needed for harness racing to “survive” in Scotland.

He said: “A prime spot just off the motorway and very central makes it super easy to access and will bring people to Stirling which will also help local businesses. We, as a sport, need this track!”

John Evans, from Hereford, believes it would bring a “financial benefit” to the Bannockburn area. He wrote: “People from all over the British isles and Ireland would travel there to use such a well thought out and incredible facility.”

Neil Foody of Bishop Auckland said: “This is a prime place for the siting of a new track and we would look forward to visiting on a regular basis.”

